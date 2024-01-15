“How Old Are You? 11? Wow!” – Joe Biden Creeps on Little Girl While Serving at Philly Food Bank For MLK Day (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Monday returned from his weekend vacation in Camp David and traveled to Philadelphia to serve food at Philabundance, a hunger relief organization for MLK Jr. Day.

This is Biden’s third visit to Philabundance for MLK Day.

Biden sounded like a toddler as he told people about Dr. Jill: “Did you know my wife has her doctorate?”

WATCH:

BIDEN: Did you know my wife has her doctorate? pic.twitter.com/MN0QA6I3o8 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 15, 2024

At one point during his visit to Philabundance, Biden set his sights on a little girl and used a bag of apples to entice her.

He just can’t help himself.

“How old are you? 11? Wow!” Biden said to a little girl after he held up a bag of apples.

WATCH:

Biden attempts to make conversation: "How old are you? 11? Wow." pic.twitter.com/YVNhVjXmFM — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 15, 2024

Joe Biden always creeps on young children.

Last Friday Biden leaned forward and scared a young girl at a coffee shop in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

She recoiled as Biden whispered in her ear.