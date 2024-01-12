FBI Defies Court Order – Refuses to Turn Over Seth Rich Evidence to Attorney

Attorney Ty Clevenger is the bulldog attorney who has been after the DOJ and FBI for years to get to the bottom of the Seth Rich murder.

Clevenger also investigated who supplied the DNC and Podesta emails to the DNC during the 2016 election cycle This was always the key to the Trump-Russia collusion nightmare. No proof was ever offered up by the fake news legacy media, Democrats, or the intelligence community on this scandal. If Russia did not supply the DNC emails to WikiLeaks then this was more proof that the DOJ’s Russia collusion story was a complete lie used to fool the American public.

After years of denying they had anything related to Seth Rich, the FBI and DOJ were caught lying over and over again. In September 2023, a judge finally demanded the FBI and DOJ provide all they had regarding Seth Rich to Attorney Clevenger. The FBI responded requesting another 66 years before releasing the information. They wanted it moved out like the JFK assassination reports.

Then in late November, a Federal Judge ruled the FBI must hand over evidence regarding former DNC employee Seth Rich’s murder to Ty Clevenger.

This is big news since one year earlier the FBI was attempting to bury the information on Seth Rich for 66 years.

No media outlet has covered the Seth Rich story as extensively as The Gateway Pundit.

Judge Amos L. Mazzant ruled the FBI must hand over Rich’s personal laptop, work laptop, a DVD, and thumb drive within 14 days.

It’s now been over 40 days since this ruling came down and the lawless Chris Wray FBI has defied the court order.

Attorney Clevenger tweeted this out late last night.

Just when I think the FBI can't get any more arrogant or lawless, there's this from the Seth Rich case. Can MSM reporters like @oliverdarcy, @AndyKroll, & @Isikoff finally admit that none of this passes the smell test? That maybe they got duped?https://t.co/f8D7rkQIMq — Ty Clevenger (@Ty_Clevenger) January 12, 2024

Here is the latest response by the FBI to the court’s demands.

The current FBI brass believe they are above the law. This will only stop when there are legal ramifications for their lawless actions.