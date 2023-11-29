BIG NEWS: Federal Judge Orders FBI to Hand Over Evidence in Former DNC Employee Seth Rich’s Murder Case within 14 Days

Attorney Ty Clevenger is the bulldog attorney who has been after the DOJ and FBI for years to get to the bottom of who supplied the DNC and Podesta’s emails to WikiLeaks during the 2016 election.

Clevenger has been attempting to get to the bottom of who supplied the DNC and Podesta emails to the DNC for several years now. This was always the key to the Russia collusion nightmare. If Russia didn’t supply emails to WikiLeaks (the FBI has never asked WikiLeaks who supplied the emails by the way) then the Russia collusion story was built on a lie.

After years of denying they had anything related to Seth Rich, the FBI and DOJ were caught lying over and over again. In September, a judge finally demanded the FBI and DOJ provide all they had in regard to Seth Rich and the FBI responded requesting another 66 years before releasing the information.

Now, a Federal Judge has just ruled the FBI must hand over evidence regarding former DNC employee Seth Rich’s murder.

This is big news since only one year ago, in October 2022, the FBI was attempting to bury the information on Seth Rich for 66 years.

Judge Amos L. Mazzant ruled the FBI must hand over Rich’s personal laptop, work laptop, a DVD, and thumb drive within 14 days.

Here is a copy of the court ruling sent to The Gateway Pundit by Attorney Ty Clevenger.

According to court documents, Mazzant ruled, “A timeline for the disclosure of information on Seth Rich’s personal laptop, Seth Rich’s work laptop, the DVD and tape drive within 14 days following the issuance of this Memorandum of Opinion and Order.”

Per Newsweek:

A judge has ordered the FBI to turn over the laptop of murdered Democrat staffer Seth Rich. Judge Amos L. Mazzant ordered “a timeline for the disclosure of information on Seth Rich’s personal laptop, Seth Rich’s work laptop, the DVD and tape drive within 14 days following issuance of this Memorandum of Opinion and Order” on Wednesday morning. Rich, who worked for the Democratic National Committee, was killed on July 10, 2016, while making his way home from a night out in Washington, D.C. He was speaking to his girlfriend on the phone when shots were heard.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene confirmed the Judge’s ruling.

The lack of details regarding Rich’s death has left many people puzzled.

According to authorities, Rich died from a “botched” robbery attempt, and his murderer has never been found.

In recent years, it has been reported by outlets that Rich made himself a target after he allegedly leaked DNC emails to WikiLeaks before his sudden death.

Previously, the FBI prevented a FOIA request relating to Rich’s death.

