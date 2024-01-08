Far Left Pro-Hamas Host Mehdi Hasan Leaves MSNBC Following Cancellation of His Sunday Show (VIDEO)

Mehdi Hasan announced during the final broadcast of his Sunday show that he is leaving MSNBC.

“It’s been an absolute blast doing this live show on MSNBC for the past three years with an amazing team of producers behind me and with all of you watching at home, it’s been a privilege,” said the far-left host at the end of his show Sunday.

“It’s been a pleasure. But as we begin 2024 with an election coming, a war still ongoing, and too many Trump trials, honestly, to even keep track of, and with this show going away, I’ve decided that it’s time for me to look for a new challenge,” he added.

“Tonight is not just my final episode of the Mehdi Hassan show, it’s my last day with MSNBC. Yes, I’ve decided to leave.”

“To be clear, I am so proud, so, so proud of what we’ve achieved on this show, on this network. And I can’t thank you all enough for tuning in and for your support and for your feedback. But as I say, new year, new plans.”

WATCH:

Tonight marks the end of @MehdiHasanShow and @MehdiRHasan‘s time with MSNBC. Thank you for watching us, week after week, over the past three years. pic.twitter.com/LPybcWmFTf — The Mehdi Hasan Show (@MehdiHasanShow) January 8, 2024

Last November, MSNBC canceled Mehdi Hasan’s program as part of a broader shakeup of its weekend lineup.

While Hasan will no longer have his weekend show or his program on the Peacock streaming service, he remained with the network in the roles of an on-camera analyst and occasional fill-in host.

This decision comes after Hasan’s antisemitic remarks in the wake of Hamas’ brutal attacks against Israel, Semaflor reported.

It’s actually context for the coming (ongoing?) slaughter of innocent Gazans who had nothing to do with that barbarism at the festival. But the fact that you only care about unarmed people in Israel, and not Gaza, and I care about both, says more about you than it does me, David. https://t.co/7y3WroTmLe — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) October 9, 2023

Semafor reported: