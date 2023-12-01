MSNBC Cancels Show of Far Left Pro-Hamas Host Mehdi Hasan

by

MSNBC has canceled the show of far left host Mehdi Hasan.

You know it had to be a question of ratings, because MSNBC doesn’t punish their hosts for being radical lunatics.

He is apparently going to stay on at the network as an analyst.

FOX News reports:

MSNBC cancels far-left host Mehdi Hasan’s program

MSNBC has canceled far-left host Mehdi Hasan’s Sunday night program as part of a major weekend programming shift.

Hasan will lose his weekend show as well as his show on the Peacock streaming service, but will stay at the network as an on-camera analyst and fill-in host.

Ayman Mohyeldin will take over Hasan’s one-hour Sunday program as he expands his weekend footprint.

Known as one of the more pugnacious liberal media figures in cable news, Hasan joined MSNBC in 2020 after stints at Al Jazeera and the hard-left site The Intercept.

Hasan’s cancelation comes on the heels of inflammatory remarks he made in 2009, long before becoming an MSNBC personality, circulating online last weekend when they were unearthed by New York Post reporter Jon Levine, although it doesn’t appear the two are related.

Hasan compared non-Muslims to “animals” and linked homosexuals to “pedophiles” and “sexual deviants.” In 2019, Hasan apologized for those comments, calling them “dumb offensive ranty stuff” and admitted that he said “extreme-sounding things” as a young man.

Hasan has been one of the strongest critics of Israel in the mainstream media during the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, and he is known for his strident social media commentary and clashes with conservatives and other political foes.

Ironically, Hasan has been predicting the end of TwitterX lately.

His show will not be missed by many.

Photo of author
Mike LaChance

You can email Mike LaChance here, and read more of Mike LaChance's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.