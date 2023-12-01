MSNBC Cancels Show of Far Left Pro-Hamas Host Mehdi Hasan

MSNBC has canceled the show of far left host Mehdi Hasan.

You know it had to be a question of ratings, because MSNBC doesn’t punish their hosts for being radical lunatics.

He is apparently going to stay on at the network as an analyst.

FOX News reports:

MSNBC cancels far-left host Mehdi Hasan’s program MSNBC has canceled far-left host Mehdi Hasan’s Sunday night program as part of a major weekend programming shift. Hasan will lose his weekend show as well as his show on the Peacock streaming service, but will stay at the network as an on-camera analyst and fill-in host. Ayman Mohyeldin will take over Hasan’s one-hour Sunday program as he expands his weekend footprint. Known as one of the more pugnacious liberal media figures in cable news, Hasan joined MSNBC in 2020 after stints at Al Jazeera and the hard-left site The Intercept. Hasan’s cancelation comes on the heels of inflammatory remarks he made in 2009, long before becoming an MSNBC personality, circulating online last weekend when they were unearthed by New York Post reporter Jon Levine, although it doesn’t appear the two are related. Hasan compared non-Muslims to “animals” and linked homosexuals to “pedophiles” and “sexual deviants.” In 2019, Hasan apologized for those comments, calling them “dumb offensive ranty stuff” and admitted that he said “extreme-sounding things” as a young man. Hasan has been one of the strongest critics of Israel in the mainstream media during the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, and he is known for his strident social media commentary and clashes with conservatives and other political foes.

Ironically, Hasan has been predicting the end of TwitterX lately.

November 2022: MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan says Twitter is “on the brink of collapse” November 2023: Mehdi Hasan is fired from MSNBC and X is better than ever. pic.twitter.com/1dWz80p5Jb — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 30, 2023

After predicting the demise of the X platform many times in the past year … Mehdi Hasan’s show on MSNBC was cancelled due to almost nobody watching. https://t.co/jRo5pK8b2T — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) November 30, 2023

His show will not be missed by many.