Fani Willis Prosecutors Gunning For Trump Secretly Met with January 6 Committee Investigators

Georgia prosecutors working for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis secretly met with January 6 Committee investigators in April 2022 before a special grand jury was convened to investigate Trump’s effort to challenge the 2020 election results in the state of Georgia.

Recall that it was reported in early May 2022 that Fani Willis convened a special grand jury to investigate Trump.

According to Politico, Fani Willis’s prosecutors secretly met with January 6 Committee investigators to review evidence.

“Committee staff quietly met with lawyers and agents working for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis in mid-April 2022, just as she prepared to convene a special grand jury investigation. In the previously unreported meeting, the Jan. 6 committee aides let the district attorney’s team review — but not keep — a limited set of evidence they had gathered.” Politico reported.

“Over the next few months, committee staff also had a series of phone calls with Willis’ team. They answered the prosecutors’ questions and shared insight on matters like Trump’s false electors gambit and his efforts to pressure Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. Both of those ploys ultimately featured prominently in the criminal charges that Willis brought against Trump and his allies last summer.” Politico reported.

In December, House Judiciary Committee Republicans launched an investigation into Fani Willis colluding with the January 6 Committee.

#BREAKING: @Jim_Jordan and @RepLoudermilk Launch Inquiry into Fani Willis Colluding with the January 6 Committee. We have learned that Willis's office coordinated its investigative actions with the partisan Select Committee. DA Fani Willis: https://t.co/J3VqWmz6vQ … — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) December 5, 2023

In December 2023, House Judiciary Republicans unearthed a December 17, 2021 letter between Fani Willis and January 6 Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson.

Fani Willis refused to cooperate with Jim Jordan’s request to disclose details about her team’s contact with the January 6 Committee.

In August Fani Willis hit President Trump and 18 others with RICO and conspiracy charges for daring to challenge the 2020 election.

A Fulton County grand jury returned a 41-count indictment which included RICO and conspiracy charges against Trump.