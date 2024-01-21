Massive Crowd Chants “F-ck Trudeau” at UFC 297 Event in Canada (VIDEO)

A mixed martial arts event might be the last place one would expect to become a hotbed for political statements, but UFC 297, held at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, became just that on Saturday night.

Fans attending the event expressed their discontent towards ‘tyrant’ Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, culminating in coordinated chants resonating throughout the arena.

The unexpected political display was captured on video by an attendee, identified as Kalebra, on social media, and the footage has since become viral.

In a moment of solidarity, UFC fans broke into chants of “F-ck Trudeau” during the fight between Serhiy Sidey vs. Ramone Taveras.

WATCH:

Here’s another video:

The chorus of disapproval was so pronounced that it permeated the live broadcast, with viewers at home able to hear the chants clearly.

The event’s political undercurrent caught the attention of notable personalities, including podcast host Joe Rogan, who addressed the viral video on his show the same night.

“Canada, get your sh*t together. Come back. Come back to what you used to be,” said Rogan.

WATCH:

The UFC audience is chanting “Fuck Trudeau” in Toronto. You love to see it. pic.twitter.com/w3CB5CelNw — Mythinformed (@MythinformedMKE) January 21, 2024

Recalling events leading up to UFC 297, middleweight titleholder Sean Strickland made headlines during a pre-fight press conference in Toronto with a heated diatribe aimed at Canadian reporters, criticizing their support for Justin Trudeau and pushing the LGBT agenda.