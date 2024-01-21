Massive Crowd Chants “F-ck Trudeau” at UFC 297 Event in Canada (VIDEO)

by

A mixed martial arts event might be the last place one would expect to become a hotbed for political statements, but UFC 297, held at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, became just that on Saturday night.

Fans attending the event expressed their discontent towards ‘tyrant’ Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, culminating in coordinated chants resonating throughout the arena.

The unexpected political display was captured on video by an attendee, identified as Kalebra, on social media, and the footage has since become viral.

In a moment of solidarity, UFC fans broke into chants of “F-ck Trudeau” during the fight between Serhiy Sidey vs. Ramone Taveras.

WATCH:

Here’s another video:

The chorus of disapproval was so pronounced that it permeated the live broadcast, with viewers at home able to hear the chants clearly.

The event’s political undercurrent caught the attention of notable personalities, including podcast host Joe Rogan, who addressed the viral video on his show the same night.

“Canada, get your sh*t together. Come back. Come back to what you used to be,” said Rogan.

WATCH:

Recalling events leading up to UFC 297, middleweight titleholder Sean Strickland made headlines during a pre-fight press conference in Toronto with a heated diatribe aimed at Canadian reporters, criticizing their support for Justin Trudeau and pushing the LGBT agenda.

UFC Champion Sean Strickland Takes Down Canadian Reporters with Blistering Critiques for Supporting Justin Trudeau and Transgenderism (VIDEO)

Photo of author
Jim Hᴏft
Jim Hᴏft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hᴏft here, and read more of Jim Hᴏft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.