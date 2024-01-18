UFC Champion Sean Strickland Takes Down Canadian Reporters with Blistering Critiques for Supporting Justin Trudeau and Transgenderism (VIDEO)

In a fiery exchange during a pre-fight press conference for UFC 297 in Toronto, the current middleweight titleholder, Sean Strickland, launched a verbal tirade against Canadian reporters.

The confrontation saw Strickland accusing the media and Canadians at large of blindly supporting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the transgender agenda.

Neil Davidson, a senior sports writer for Canadian Press, found himself at the receiving end of Strickland’s unfiltered critique.

Strickland’s confrontation was laden with provocative questions about the reporter’s political leanings.

“Were you a Covid Bank account stealer, too? Were you on board with that? Are you left-wing or right-wing? Were you a Trudeau? We got one of the f-king commies with a press. We got to know where this man stands. Were you non-biased?” asked Strickland.

WATCH: (This video contains explicit language. Viewer discretion is advised.)

UFC champion Sean Strickland just bodied a Canadian journalist from the top rope: “Were you a COVID bank account stealer too? Were you on board with that?… We got one of the f’ing commies… I should just pass on this m’fer. He’s gonna give my bank account information to f’ing… pic.twitter.com/tkVD7K5VHf — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 17, 2024

When another reporter attempted to confront Strickland with a controversial tweet from December 2021, the middleweight champion, donning a shirt proclaiming, “A woman in every kitchen and a gun in every hand,” stood his ground firmly.

Before addressing the tweet, he probed the reporter’s political affiliations and whether he supported Trudeau, to which the reporter refused to answer.

Strickland’s response was scathing, “The man says he’s not going to say. Like, if you ask a motherf-ker, ‘Did you vote for Biden?’ He’s like, ‘Well, I’m not going to say. That’s none of your business.’ He voted for f-king Biden. So, this is what I’m talking about; you guys are the enemy of Canada.”

He continued his incendiary remarks, targeting the reporter’s character and accusing him of contributing to the political issues within Canada.

“Dude, you’re a weak f-king man. Dude, you’re part of the f-king problem. You elected Justin Trudeau when he seized the bank accounts, like, you’re just f-king pathetic. And the fact that you have no f-king backbone. And he shut down your f-king country and seized bank accounts? You asked me some stupid shit like that. Go f-ck yourself. Move the f-ck on, man,” said Strickland.

Addressing his past comments about gays and Bud Light, Strickland doubled down.

“Here’s the thing about Bud light. Ten years ago, to be trans was what? A mental f-cking illness. And now, all of a sudden, people like you have f-cking weaseled your way into the world. You are an infection. You are the definition of weakness. Everything that is wrong with the world is because of f-cking YOU,” said Strickland.

“And the best thing is, the world’s not buying it. The world’s not buying your f-cking bullsh-t. You’re f-cking peddling. The world is not saying, ‘You know what? You’re right. F-cking chicks have dicks.’ The world’s not saying that. The world’s saying, ‘No, there are two genders.’ I don’t want my kids being taught about who they could f-ck in school. I don’t want my kids being taught about their sexual preference. Like, dude, this guy is the f-cking enemy. You want to look at the f-cking enemy to our world? It’s that motherf-cker right there asking these stupid f-cking questions.”

Strickland concluded with a clarification of his stance on personal freedom.

“I like the f-cking gays. It’s f-cking freedom. We still have it in America. We’ll teach you about it. You guys don’t have f-cking freedom of speech, I’m surprised. I’m probably going to get the f-cking Canadian government to arrest me. So, I don’t give a f-ck. I don’t give a f-ck what you want to do in life, but don’t f-cking tell kids about it. Don’t teach that sh-t in f-cking school. Don’t f-cking push your agenda. Don’t try to f-cking brainwash people. Don’t try to go past parents all this sh-t and brainwash people.”

WATCH: (This video contains explicit language. Viewer discretion is advised.)