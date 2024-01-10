Epstein Victim Doubles Down, Insists Bill Clinton Sex Tapes Exist, Says She Has Seen Some of Epstein’s Secret Recordings (VIDEO)

Jeffrey Epstein’s victim Sarah Ransome appeared on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday morning and doubled down on her Clinton sex tape claims.

The Gateway Pundit obtained 17 new documents on Monday and they were explosive.

The new documents, which were reviewed by this reporter, reveal there are alleged sex tapes of Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew, and Richard Branson.

“When my friend had sexual intercourse with Clinton, Prince Andrew, and Richard Branson, sex tapes were in fact filed on each separate occasion by Jeffery,” said the witness, Sarah Ransome.



2006 photo of Sarah Ransome on Epstein’s pedo island unsealed by SDNY and obtained by The Gateway Pundit

BILL CLINTON, PRINCE ANDREW AND RICHARD BRANSON’S FACES ARE ALL CLEARLY IDENTIFIABLE IN THE ALLEGED SEX TAPES.

“THANK GOD SHE MANAGED TO GET A HOLD OF SOME FOOTAGE OF THE FILMED SEX TAPES, WHICH CLEARLY IDENTIFY THE FACES OF CLINTON, PRINCE ANDREW AND BRANSON HAVING SEXUAL INTERCOURSE WITH HER.” – Sarah Ransome.

Ransome alleged she has footage of the Clinton, Branson, Prince Andrew sex tapes “backed up” on “several USB sticks” and said she has a kill switch just in case something happens to her.

“Unfortunately, I cannot send you the footage without her consent due to massive consequences to her safety but I can confirm that I do have footage in my possession. I have backed up the footage on several USB sticks and have securely sent them to various difference locations throughout Europe with only one other person close to me, knowing where their locations are, just in case anything happens to me before the footage is released,” she said.

Sarah Ransome told Good Morning Britain on Tuesday that the Clinton sex tapes exist and she’s ready to testify in court that she has seen some of Epstein’s recordings.

“There are videos that exist. The people that know they exist I’m sure are very frightened of them being released,” Ransome claimed.

The GMB host asked Sarah Ransome if there really were hidden cameras on Epstein’s ‘pedo island.’

“It’s no secret that everything was recorded,” she said. “Multiple victims have come forward confirming my account along with others. I have also seen recordings in his office.”

WATCH: