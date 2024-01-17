Emmys Viewership Sinks to New Historic Low After Drag Queens, Hell Goblin Steal Show

The Emmys hit a new historic low audience after drag queens and a literal ‘hell goblin’ stole the show Monday night.

A measly 4.3 million viewers watched the Emmy Award show hosted by Fox, according to Nielsen data.

Deadline reported:

While other award ceremonies have managed to bounce back (at least slightly) from their pandemic lows, the 75th Emmy Awards hit another depressing milestone. Only 4.3M viewers watched Monday night’s ceremony on Fox, according to early Nielsen data. That’s a significant decrease from last year’s previous all-time low, when less than 6M people tuned in for the show on NBC. The awards show was also down more than 37% from the last time the Emmys aired on Fox in 2019, when the audience sank to a then-historic low of 6.9M. All of the above were much lower than the last Monday night ceremony in 2018, when NBC raked in 10.17M viewers.

Perhaps Americans aren’t interested in being lectured by drag queens and literal demons.

RuPaul Charles defended drag queen story hour during his Emmy speech.

“Listen, if a drag queen wants to read you a story at a library, listen to her,” RuPaul said from the stage as he accepted the award.

“Knowledge is power,” he said, “and if someone tries to restrict your access to power, they are trying to scare you.”

RuPaul added, “So listen to a drag queen!”

"If a drag queen wants to read you a story at a library, listen to her because knowledge is power, and if someone tries to restrict your access to power, they are trying to scare you. So listen to a drag queen!" —RuPaul’s #Emmys speech pic.twitter.com/14VLicse38 — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) January 16, 2024

Then a literal ‘hell goblin’ joined the drag queens on stage.

