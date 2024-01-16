RuPaul Defends Drag Queen Story Hour During Emmy Speech, Brings ‘Literal Hell Goblin’ on Stage (VIDEO)

RuPaul Charles defended drag queen story hours during his Emmy Award acceptance speech on Monday evening.

Charles’ show “RuPaul’s Drag Race” has won for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program eight times in a row.

“Listen, if a drag queen wants to read you a story at a library, listen to her,” Charles said as he accepted the award.

“Knowledge is power,” he continued, “and if someone tries to restrict your access to power, they are trying to scare you.”

The 63-year-old drag queen added, “So listen to a drag queen!”

“If a drag queen wants to read you a story at a library, listen to her because knowledge is power, and if someone tries to restrict your access to power, they are trying to scare you. So listen to a drag queen!” —RuPaul’s #Emmys speech pic.twitter.com/14VLicse38 — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) January 16, 2024

One of the drag queens accompanying Charles on the stage, “Princess Poppy,” was dressed like a goblin.

RuPaul telling people not to be scared of drag queens while Princess Poppy takes the Emmys stage as a literal hell goblin I am SCREAMING pic.twitter.com/hR2VehRcOE — Joey Nolfi (@joeynolfi) January 16, 2024

Ru paul: if a drag queen wants to read you a story at a library Poppy: https://t.co/iV7PDo7VCt — Danny THEE Himbo (@Br00TaLDaN) January 16, 2024

Many social media users were quick to point out the irony of telling people not to be creeped out by drag queens “while Princess Poppy takes the Emmys stage as a literal hell goblin.”

Ru Paul’s Drag Race is widely credited with popularizing drag queens and inserting them into mainstream culture.