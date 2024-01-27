Elon Musk Responds After Joe Biden Issues Press Release on “Bipartisan Senate Border Security Negotiations” on How to Fix the Border

Friday Night, Joe Biden, via his official X account, released a statement regarding the on-going negotiations with the Senate, claiming, “For too long, we all know the border’s been broken” and that “it’s long past time to fix it.”

Biden stated that he “instructed his team to begin negotiations” with the Senate to “seriously, and finally, address the border crisis.” Biden claimed that “what’s been negotiated would… be the toughest and fairest set of reforms to secure the border we’ve ever had in our country.”

For everyone who is demanding tougher border control, this is the way to do it. Here’s my full statement on border security negotiations: pic.twitter.com/sm2IXV99Lx — President Biden (@POTUS) January 27, 2024

Elon Musk responded on X, saying “No laws needed to be passed. All that is needed is an executive order to require proof before granting an asylum hearing. That is how it used to be.”

No laws need to be passed. All that is needed is an executive order to require proof before granting an asylum hearing. That is how it used to be. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 27, 2024

Today marked the deadline of the Biden Administration’s ultimatum demanding Texas permit federal agents access at Shelby Park in Eagle Pass, TX. It has been a contentious showdown between armed Texas National Guard troops and federal agents since the guardsmen began blocking federal agents access to the park on January 12th. In response to a January 14th DHS letter demanding federal access, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton refused to back down, citing federal statute and Article IV Section IV of the US Constitution. AG Paxton also noted:

Your supposed commitment “to rendering emergency assistance to individuals in need” is belied by the fact that U.S. Border Patrol withdrew from Shelby Park last year and advised the Texas Department of Public Safety that federal personnel would not be present to administer aid unless Texas called for help. Moreover, the Del Rio Sector appears to be the only place along the Rio Grande where DHS does not keep boats on the water around the clock to provide water-rescue capabilities.

In a December 2023 letter written by Speaker Mike Johnson to Biden, he wrote:

“All of this is the direct result of your administration’s policies. You have clearly undermined America’s sovereignty and security by ending the Remain in Mexico policy, reinstating catch-and-release, suspending asylum cooperative agreements with other nations, revoking existing restraints on the abuse of parole, and halting border wall construction.”

According to CBP data, there have been more than 8.1 million border encounters at the southern border since Biden took office. Since 2023, there have been 218 encounters with individuals on the TSDS, or terrorist watch list. There were only 124 in the last six years. And only 11 during President Trump’s entire term.

Biden continues to pass the blame onto Congress, holding them captive alongside Senate Democrats and some Republicans, such as Mitch McConnell, who are demanding funding for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan. The southern border would receive $14 billion of the proposed $110 billion package.

Much of that funding set aside for the border would go towards 1,600 new asylum processing officers, while 600 federal agents were relocated in November to “make sandwiches” and “babysit” illegal migrants, according to Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO). During a Senate hearing, DHS Secretary Mayorkas would not outright deny the whistleblower’s claim:

A patriotic whistleblower told me DHS special agents are being pulled off investigating child trafficking to make sandwiches for illegal immigrants at the southern border. Secretary Mayorkas can’t deny it. Watch pic.twitter.com/9eOq4wPAWQ — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) October 31, 2023

Joe Biden’s current approval rating is at 41%, the lowest of any President in his third year since Jimmy Carter (37.4%), according to The Hill.