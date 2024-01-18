Elon Musk Issues Funny Response After World Economic Forum Hosts Wacky Tribal Ritual on Stage (VIDEO)

The world’s leading globalists have assembled this week in Davos for the 54th Annual Meeting of The World Economic Forum (WEF), and X Owner Elon Musk is taking notice.

As the Gateway Pundit previously reported, the event was highlighted by Argentinian President Javier Milei spitting directly in the eye of billionaire control freaks and delivering an epic takedown of socialism.

Moreover, organizers were embarrassed further on Wednesday after inviting Chief Putanny Yawanawá of Brazil’s Yawanawá Tribe on stage to speak and perform a wacky tribal ritual as Jim Hoft revealed.

VIDEO:

What in the fresh hell is this? pic.twitter.com/ZKgK3lgjAq — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) January 17, 2024

The tribeswoman then performed her tribal ritual. She blew on the heads of World Bank President Ajay Banga and the others on stage. They acted as if the ritual was some sort of baptism.

The audience gave Putanny a standing ovation afterward, enamored with the gross performance.

Musk maintained a sense of humor after viewing the video and issued a pretty funny response. He needed just a few words to roast both the ritual and Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), the rear of Native American jokes.

Wow, I didn’t know Elizabeth Warren was at Davos

pic.twitter.com/q9FwDDx3Z8 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 18, 2024

As Gateway Pundit readers know, Warren’s career went into the toilet after it was discovered she pretended to be Native American. This led to several hilarious memes of Warren by conservatives, and Trump later dubbed her “Pocahontas.”

Fellow X users were digging Musk’s epic reply.

Dear lord. He just ended her. — Malcolm Fle (@Malcolm_fleX48) January 18, 2024

Omg I can’t believe you posted this — Layah Heilpern (@LayahHeilpern) January 18, 2024

Hey @SenWarren, come see what Elon Musk is saying about you — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) January 18, 2024

Don't hold back Elon, let us know what you really think about Warren. — MOON (@BuildMOON) January 18, 2024

Only 1/1024 of Elizabeth Warren’s DNA was in Davos. — Stephanie (@StephHoover8) January 18, 2024

Perhaps the WEF should invite Warren next time to give a speech and perform her own ritual. That would be must-see TV.