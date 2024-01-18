HOLY HELL! Another Elitist Freak Show… Demonic Witch Mumbles Incantations, Hexes Stage, Blows Air at Attendees… Welcome to Davos!

by

So a demonic witch kicked off the day at The World Economic Forum in Davos this morning.

The witch mumbled incantations, blew air on attendees, and hexed the stage to kick things off.

She touched the speakers on the stage and blew into the crowd!

Obviously, the elites are no longer pretending to be worried about COVID.

So they hide the Christians – and push this demonic sh*t instead.

This follows last year’s freak show.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.