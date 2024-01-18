HOLY HELL! Another Elitist Freak Show… Demonic Witch Mumbles Incantations, Hexes Stage, Blows Air at Attendees… Welcome to Davos!

So a demonic witch kicked off the day at The World Economic Forum in Davos this morning.

The witch mumbled incantations, blew air on attendees, and hexed the stage to kick things off.

She touched the speakers on the stage and blew into the crowd!

Obviously, the elites are no longer pretending to be worried about COVID.

So they hide the Christians – and push this demonic sh*t instead.

❗‍♂️ – Meanwhile, at Davos, they have a witch doctor performing incantations. pic.twitter.com/J1Rju5Y22Z — The Informant (@theinformantofc) January 17, 2024

This follows last year’s freak show.