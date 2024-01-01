Dr. Jill Blurts Out Joe Biden Has Been Eating a Lot of Ice Cream While on Vacation in Awkward New Year’s Eve Interview (VIDEO)

Joe and Jill Biden took time out of their vacation in St. Croix to appear on “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” with host Ryan Seacrest.

Joe Biden was up past his bedtime and Jill Biden looked like a tawdry lounge singer during their uninspiring New Year’s Eve message.

Biden’s brain malfunctioned during the interview. He spoke total nonsense as he rambled about the US economy.

“One of the big highlights that stands out for me is my dad used to have an expression. He’d say, Joey, a job’s about a lot more than the paycheck. It’s about your dignity. It’s about respect. So many people through the Midwest and the center of the country, their factories are shipped overseas the last couple times out, and they were losing hope and faith,” Biden said.

Biden said he’s been eating a lot of Italian food while enjoying a taxpayer-funded vacation in St. Croix.

“I’ve been eating everything that’s put in front of me. I’ve eaten pasta, which I love, eating a lot of chicken, chicken parmesan. I’ve been eating all Italian foods, basically,” Biden said.

“And ice cream!” Jill shouted.

“And ice cream, chocolate chip ice cream!” Biden said.

WATCH: