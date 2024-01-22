Donald Trump’s Path To Re-Election Stronger With Desantis Exit — What To Expect In The New Hampshire Primary

This tells you everything you need to know about NeoCon Nikki

I’m highlighting the Nikki Haley cap, which can be yours if you kick in some bucks for her pitiful campaign. That cap summarizes her campaign. Just to be clear. I am not endorsing Nikki nor do I think she would make a decent President. She’s loathsome and unprincipled. The cap says it all — this campaign is about her, not America.

Look at Trump’s campaign hat.

Trump 2024 Hat

Yes. He prominently features his name but also reiterates the message of 2016 — Make America Great Again. I recognize that anyone who runs for President is not lacking in ego. But Trump, unlike Haley, is hammering on the need to reverse the visible decline in America. Nikki is part of the John McCain, Lindsey Graham crowd who relish involving the United States in foreign wars. Trump, despite all of his faults, still has a pragmatic streak and recognizes that the United States must negotiate with other countries, including Russia, China, North Korea and Iran.

With Ron DeSantis and Vivek Ramaswamy out of the race and endorsing Trump, it is safe to say that Trump will secure the nomination — jail or no jail. Nikki Haley is likely to make a strong showing in New Hampshire because it is an open primary. That means that Democrats and Independents who will vote for Joe Biden can cross over and vote for her. That is likely to happen. Keep in mind these numbers. In the 2020 Primary Trump secured 129,734 votes, which represented 84% of the vote. In 2015 Trump won 34% of Republican voters with 100,406 ballots cast for him.

The unknown is how motivated are Democrats to come out in force and vote for Haley. Even if they do it will not make a difference in subsequent contests. I think the Trump camp welcomes the challenge. Getting him out on the campaign trail and interacting with voters builds enthusiasm. All the anti-Trumpers have is their hatred of Trump. That ship has sailed. A majority of Americans, and I am including Democrats in this calculation, are increasingly alarmed by the flood of illegal migrants and the soaring deaths from drug overdoses thanks to the influx of fentanyl.

The Democrat vote is going to be split three ways — those who support Joe Biden, those who back Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and the yet unnamed “savior” of the No Labels crowd. The No Labels folks genuinely believe they will peel off more Trump voters than Biden voters. I am not buying it.

What do you think?