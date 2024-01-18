Donald Trump Jr. Says Tucker Carlson is ‘Certainly’ a Contender for VP (VIDEO)

Donald Trump Jr., the oldest son of the former president, has said that Tucker Carlson is “certainly” a contender to become his father’s running mate.

During an interview with Newsmax this week, Don Jr. was asked about the VP possibility.

Trump Jr. said the option was “on the table.”

Don Jr speculates on Trump’s VP pick and says Tucker Carlson is a realistic possibility “It clearly would be on the table.” pic.twitter.com/AoKXGnzOHR — Patri0tsareinContr0l (@Patri0tContr0l) January 18, 2024

“I mean they’re very friendly, I think they agree on virtually all of these things. They certainly agree on stopping the never-ending wars. And so, I would love to see that happen. That would certainly be a contender,” Trump Jr. said.

Don Trump JR says he would “love” to see his father pick Tucker Carlson as VP. pic.twitter.com/fDZmGwbLY6 — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) January 18, 2024

Trump Jr. also stated that he would “love” to see Carlson be picked.

Former First Lady Melania Trump is reportedly rooting for her husband to pick Carlson to run as his vice president.

Donald Trump discussed the potential pick during an appearance on “The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show” in early November.

“I like Tucker a lot; I guess I would,” Trump said. “I think I’d say I would, because he’s got great common sense.”

Trump: I would consider Tucker Carlson as my running mate pic.twitter.com/UHd0pIBvXq — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) November 8, 2023

“You know, when they say that you guys are conservative, or I’m conservative — it’s not that we’re conservative, we have common sense. We want to have safe borders. We want to have a wall, because walls work,” Trump continued.

On November 30, Carlson appeared on Roseanne Barr’s podcast and was asked about the possibility of him running as vice president.

“Oh gosh,” Carlson laughed. “I put that in the category of asteroid striking the Earth.”

According to NASA, “About once a year, an automobile-sized asteroid hits Earth’s atmosphere, creates an impressive fireball, and burns up before reaching the surface. Every 2,000 years or so, a meteoroid the size of a football field hits Earth and causes significant damage to the area.”

Carlson continued, “Good or bad: it’s so far out the side outside of my control that I… you know.”

“I’m flattered. You know, I’ve never been in politics,” he added.

Barr did not relent and asked him whether he would accept if Trump asked him.

“I guess I’d have to think about that,” Carlson said. “I mean, I have spent my whole life looking at politicians and commenting on them and passing judgment on them, and I’ve never run for, you know, room mother.”

Carlson continued, “And so the idea of that is so far from anything I’ve ever done, it’s kind of hard even to imagine.”

“I certainly support Trump I’ll tell you that,” Carlson asserted.

I agree with Trump on a lot, but even if I disagreed with Trump on a lot I'd still be a Trump supporter because you cannot allow the regime the president of the United States to use the Justice Department to knock the front runner out of the race. It's bigger than Trump; it's bigger than Biden; it's a question of, you know, do you want to live in a free country with a functioning justice system.

Carlson said that because of this, he is voting for Trump, “and if they convict him I will send him the max donations, and I will lead protests – that’s how I feel.”