DEVELOPING: Trump Testifies in E. Jean Carroll Civil Defamation Trial

President Trump on Thursday testified in the E. Jean Carroll defamation trial in a Manhattan court.

Trump took the witness stand for about three minutes. The defense rested after Trump’s testimony.

“The defense rested after former President Donald Trump briefly answered questions from his attorney Alina Habba.” CNN reported.

Jurors will return Friday morning to hear closing arguments.

“Judge Lewis Kaplan dismissed the jurors, instructing them to return Friday morning to hear closing arguments and said they’ll likely have the case to begin deliberating by lunchtime.” the outlet reported.

In 2019, E. Jean Carroll alleged Donald Trump raped her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in the 1990s.

E. Jean Carroll is a mentally unwell woman who previously told CNN she fantasizes about rape.

Trump has denied the allegations and called E. Jean Carroll a “whack job” who’s “not my type.”

President Trump appeared in court last Wednesday as E. Jean Carroll testified in a trial where the jury will decide how much Trump has to pay for his so-called ‘defamatory’ statements about her.

Under cross-examination by Trump’s lawyer Alina Habba, E. Jean Carroll admitted she deleted emails under subpoena.

Far-left Clinton Judge Kaplan rushed to E. Jean Carroll’s defense after Alina Habba moved for a mistrial following Carroll’s admission to deleting massive amounts of evidence.

Carroll also made a stunning admission under questioning about her Trump media tour. She said she did 4 TV interviews and several podcasts to promote her book.

Roberta Kaplan: Did you promote your book – switching gears, sorry

E. Jean Carroll: I did 4 TV interviews. & 4 or 5 podcasts

Roberta Kaplan: What did you talk about?

E. Jean Carroll: The journalists wanted to hear about President Trump. I saw that the book was not selling – so I tried to talk about it