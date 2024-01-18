E. Jean Carroll Admits to Deleting Evidence Under Subpoena – Clinton Judge Kaplan Rushes to Her Defense!

President Trump appeared in court on Wednesday as E. Jean Carroll testified in a trial where the jury will decide how much Trump has to pay for his so-called ‘defamatory’ statements about her.

Judge Lewis Kaplan, a Clinton appointee, previously ruled that Trump is liable for defamatory statements he made about E. Jean Carroll after she accused him of rape.

In 2019, E. Jean Carroll alleged Donald Trump raped her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in the 1990s.

Trump has denied the allegations and called E. Jean Carroll a “whack job” who’s “not my type.”

Under cross-examination by Trump’s lawyer Alina Habba, E. Jean Carroll admitted she deleted emails under subpoena.

Judge Kaplan ran interference for Carroll.

President Trump’s attorney Alina Habba asked Carroll if she received a subpoena.

“Yes,” Carroll replied before admitting she deleted emails.

Carroll admitted to deleting emails under subpoena because she didn’t want to upset her lawyers.

Far-left Clinton Judge Kaplan rushed to E. Jean Carroll’s defense after Alina Habba moved for a mistrial following Carroll’s admission to deleting massive amounts of evidence.

“I move for a mistrial, evidence has been deleted,” Trump lawyer Alina Habba said.

Kaplan defended Carroll!

“Denied and the jury will disregard everything Ms. Habba just said,” Judge Kaplan said.

President Trump ripped E. Jean Carroll for admitting to deleting massive amounts of evidence under subpoena.

“This was an amazing Day of Trial. We learned that E. Jean Carroll is no “baby.” She admitted on the stand to deleting massive amounts of evidence, under subpoena, which is a crime. Based on that alone, both this trial and the first trial should be immediately dismissed! Additionally, she first admitted to having a gun without a license, but then admitted to buying bullets for a rifle, not a handgun, which perhaps makes no sense. Her lawyers went crazy—and so did the Judge trying to protect her and this Complete and Total Election Interfering Witch Hunt!” Trump said on Truth Social.

Not only did Judge Kaplan rush to defend E. Jean Carroll, he threatened to kick Trump out of court.

Judge Kaplan threatened to kick Trump out of court on Wednesday – and Trump didn’t hold back.

“I would love it,” Trump said after Judge Kaplan warned him he would be removed from the court if he’s ‘disruptive.’

