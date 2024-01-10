Update: Chris Christie Drops Out of 2024 Presidential Race, Trashes Trump on His Way Out (VIDEO)

Update at bottom of article.

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie is reportedly going to make an announcement he is dropping out of the 2024 presidential race on Wednesday evening.

Chris Christie was only polling at about three percent – if that – when he appeared on The View last week and said he wouldn’t pardon Trump: ‘Too bad, go to jail.’

According to journalist Mark Halperin, Chris Christie will make the announcement Wednesday evening at 5 pm ET in New Hampshire just days before the Republican Iowa presidential Caucuses.

“Two sources he will NOT make an endorsement today,” Mark Halperin said on Substack.

Last month is was reported Christie would not be listed on the Maine primary election ballot due to his failure to secure the required number of in-state petition signatures.

To qualify for the ballot in Maine’s March 5, 2024, primary election, a candidate must gather 2,000 verified in-state signatures. However, state officials announced on Saturday that Christie’s campaign fell short of this threshold.

“The deadline for presidential candidates to submit the necessary signatures for the March 5, 2024 Primary Election ballot was at 5 p.m. on [Friday], according to Maine’s Secretary of States website.

Chris Christie was recently booed by Republicans at the Florida Freedom Summit in Orlando.

A finger-wagging Christie was heckled as he lectured Trump’s ‘pettiness in November.

Update: Chris Christie officially dropped out of the 2024 presidential race Wednesday evening.

He trashed Trump on his way out.

