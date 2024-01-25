Democrats Urge Joe Biden to Seize Control Over Texas National Guard Amid Border Dispute

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is steadfast in asserting the state’s right to defend its borders against invasion.

This stance has led to a growing dispute with the Biden regime and prompted some Democrats to call for Joe Biden to federalize Texas National Guard as the debate over border security intensifies.

On Wednesday, Abbott released a comprehensive declaration condemning the Biden administration for neglecting federal immigration laws and compromising the contractual agreement between the federal government and individual states.

“President Biden has instructed his agencies to ignore federal statutes that mandate the detention of illegal immigrants. The failure of the Biden Administration to fulfill the duties imposed by Article IV, § 4 has triggered Article I, § 10, Clause 3, which reserves to this State the right of self-defense,” said Abbott.

“For these reasons, I have already declared an invasion under Article I, § 10, Clause 3 to invoke Texas’s constitutional authority to defend and protect itself. That authority is the supreme law of the land and supersedes any federal statutes to the contrary,” he added.

Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX) has called the Biden regime to take control of the state’s National Guard.

“Governor Greg Abbott is using the Texas National Guard to obstruct and create chaos at the border. If Abbott is defying yesterday’s Supreme Court ruling, POTUS needs to establish sole federal control of the Texas National Guard now.”

Rep. Greg Casar (D-TX) has sharply criticized Abbott’s approach, likening it to strategies used by President Donald Trump.

Casar accused Abbott of using “political stunts and inflammatory language” to advance his agenda, endangering both U.S. citizens and illegal immigrants.

The far-left congressman wrote on X:

“Greg Abbott has continued to use political stunts and inflammatory language to advance his own agenda, violating the Constitution and endangering both U.S. citizens and asylum seekers. Abbott is following the Donald Trump playbook: make immigration harder and more dangerous, so asylum seekers are pushed into the hands of cartels and the system remains broken. I agree with Joaquin Castro: if Abbott is defying yesterday’s Supreme Court ruling, POTUS needs to establish sole federal control of the Texas National Guard. We can create an immigration system that is safe, orderly, & humane. It’s Democrats’ job to push back on razor wire, inhumane cages, & broken policies of the past. It’s our job to change policies, like Trump-era sanctions, that contribute to destabilization of Latin American economies. It’s our job to ensure that America lives up to its promise for immigrants. And it’s our job to check power-hungry, anti-immigrant officials who only seek to create chaos.”

Former Texas Representative Beto O’Rourke, currently running for governor, also weighed in, comparing Abbott’s use of the Texas Guard to Governor Orval Eugene Faubus’s defiance of federal authority in 1957.

“Abbott is using the Texas Guard to defy a Supreme Court ruling. When Gov. Faubus did this in 1957, Eisenhower federalized the Arkansas Guard to ensure compliance with the law. Biden must follow this example of bold, decisive leadership to end this crisis before it gets worse.”