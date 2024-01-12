Democrat Rep. Nadler Goes Off-Script: “Our Vegetables Would Rot in the Ground If They Weren’t Being Picked by Many Illegal Immigrants!” (VIDEO)

The House Judiciary Committee on Thursday held a hearing on illegal immigration and the cost of social services.

At least 11 million illegals have invaded the US since Joe Biden was installed in January 2021.

Millions of military-age men from Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America have invaded the US in the past three years.

Democrat Rep. Jerry Nadler (NY) on Thursday insisted the US needs more illegal aliens otherwise our vegetables will “rot in the ground.”

“And we need immigrants in this country. Our vegetables would rot in the ground if they weren’t being picked by many immigrants, many illegal immigrants,” Nadler said.

Nadler also admitted the ‘Great Replacement Theory’ is a real thing.

“The fact is that the birth rate in this country is way below replacement level which means our population is going to start shrinking and the ratio of people on Social Security and Medicare is going to increase relative to the number of people supporting them,” Nadler said.

WATCH:

Recall that Pelosi made similar remarks about illegal aliens to reporters last year.

Democrat Pelosi let the mask slip and said illegal aliens need to stay in Florida to pick crops after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis sent planes of illegals to the Northeast.

Don’t ship the illegals to Martha’s Vineyard because they need to work on the farms in the south – so says Democrat Nancy Pelosi.

The racist white limousine liberals on Martha’s Vineyard freaked out and immediately deported the illegals.

Pelosi said the illegals need to stay in Florida so they can pick fruit.

“We have a shortage of workers in our country. In Florida, some of the farmers and the growers are saying ‘why are you shipping these immigrants up North? We need them to pick the crops down here.’” Pelosi said.

Yikes.

Imagine the headlines if Trump or any Republican said something like this.

