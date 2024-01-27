DC Police Arrest 9 and 13-Year-Old Children for Attempting to Rob a Woman at Knifepoint in the Middle of the Night

Two children, aged 9 and 13, have been arrested in Washington, DC, after attempting to rob a woman at knifepoint.

The Metropolitan Police Department said the incident occurred Friday, January 26, 2024, at approximately 12:40 a.m.

The suspects have not been publicly named, likely due to their ages.

According to a press release from the department, one of the suspects assaulted the victim and attempted to grab her purse.

The victim, who also has not been publicly named, pepper-sprayed one of the suspects to try and ward them off.

At this point, the other suspect pulled out a knife and “lunged at the victim multiple times.”

MPD Arrests 9-year-old and 13-year-old for attempting to rob a woman with a knife. Read more: https://t.co/IocUgoKXA8 pic.twitter.com/cNAEyGc4RN — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) January 26, 2024

Luckily, the victim was able to call 911.

Both of the children were arrested at the scene.

The juveniles have both been charged with Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery While Armed (Knife).

The Daily Caller reports: