Damning Airport Sign Proves the Biden Regime is Letting Illegal Aliens Fly Without Acceptable Identification Even as Regime Warns of Terror Attacks – Airline Travelers Are Enraged (PHOTO)

Americans are livid at the Biden regime after it has been confirmed they are letting illegal aliens board flights in droves unimpeded even as the Regime warns of terror attacks.

As the New York Post reported, conservative political commentator Dave Rubin noticed earlier this month while traveling from Miami International Airport a damning sign proving the Biden regime is letting illegal aliens board flights without any acceptable identification.

Specifically, it states that the Transport Security Administration (TSA) is working with Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to “validate adult non-US citizen travel documentation when the traveler does not otherwise have an acceptable form of identification.” Moreover, the non-U.S. citizens don’t even have to get their picture taken.

Since illegals are not American citizens, that means they can waltz right through security. At the same time, Americans traveling domestically must show an ID card or a passport to board an airline.

Just snapped this pic. This is the state of absolute insanity happening at our airports. I’m in the Pre-TSA line, where migrants don’t have to have an ID to get through security and it’s their choice whether they want their picture taken. There is a plan to destroy America.

Here is a better look:

Upon learning this information, conservative travelers took turns echoing Rubin’s righteous outrage.

Last month, Breanna Morello reported the TSA openly admitted to her that illegal aliens looking to fly commercial “without a standard form of identification may instead present certain DHS-issued forms to a TSA officer.”

This is all happening even as the Regime warns of potential terrorist attacks.