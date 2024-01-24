The Culling vs. Raffensperger Lawsuit: Evidence of Voting Machine Vulnerabilities and Fulton County 2020 Election Issues Entered into the Federal Record

On January 9th, the seven-years-long federal lawsuit known as Curling v. Raffensperger began in Atlanta, Ga. in Judge Amy Totenberg’s court. The case challenges the constitutionality of the Dominion Voting machines (originally the Diebold machines used since 2002 and replaced in 2019), arguing that the touchscreen Ballot Marking Devices (BMD) fail to create a voter-verifiable ballot because the actual voter intent is contained in a QR code that cannot be read by the voter.

Last year, VoterGA’s Ricardo Davis was able to insert himself as a co-plaintiff and retain his own counsel, attorney David Oles, to represent him in this case. This was in addition to a team of lawyers already arguing the case for the other plaintiffs. Sitting in the court room, you can feel the tensions between the two sides of attorneys representing the plaintiffs.

During the proceedings thus far, Oles has been relatively constrained in terms of arguing Davis’s case. The co-plaintiff’s team of lawyers, led by David Cross, have gone as far as objecting to Oles during the extremely limited questioning he’s been afforded from time to time. In fact, on Monday, during the questioning of UC Berkley Professor Philip Stark, Oles was granted just two questions and some follow-up after a minutes-long sidebar between the judge and almost a dozen attorneys over whether he could ask any questions. As Oles was asking Prof. Stark about the 17,852 missing ballot images in Fulton County, Cross’s team of lawyers interrupted and questioned the relevance to the case. Judge Totenberg allowed the question.

Yesterday, just before the plaintiffs rested their case to allow the defendants to proceed, Oles was able to proffer evidence to the court from the expert witness declarations of Professors Philip Stark and J. Alex Halderman. As reported previosly by The Gateway Pundit, Dr. Halderman testified late last week and was able to hack into the Dominion ICX BMD in just five seconds using a ballpoint pen. This was a significant development in the case as the overall theme thus far has revolved around the illegality and vulnerabilities of the touchscreen BMDs. However, the case has all but ignored significant vulnerabilities in the computerized election system as a whole and has shown support for hand-marked paper ballots counted by optical scanners, as done in most election jurisdictions throughout the country.

David Oles was not permitted to ask any questions during Dr. Halderman’s testimony. He was only allowed two questions of Dr. Philip Stark.

The proffers offered by counsel from Dr. Stark’s testimony were focused on anomalies and issues in Georgia and, more specifically, in Fulton County:

A digital ballot image is required by the Dominion Voting System to produce tabulated votes for the ballot Stark believes digital ballot images are election records that should be retained according to federal and state law Georgia does not require digital ballot images to be retained for the period specified by federal law Georgia does not require digital ballot images to be retained for the period specified by state law It is technically impossible to have more certified votes than ballot images if the elections processes are followed correctly 17,852 certified 2020 Fulton Co. votes have no original ballot image files Additional VoterGA research corroborates Dr. Starks findings that over 17,000 votes have missing ballot images Certified votes that have missing ballot images is an indication of electronic vote tampering 376,863 original Dominion ballot image files for the certified Fulton Co. 2020 election are missing The missing original ballot images files made it impossible to audit the 2020 election

The Gateway Pundit has covered many of these issues including this 4-part series about Georgia’s 2020 and subsequent elections.

Proffers from Dr. Halderman’s declaration were focused more broadly on Dominion Voting and election machine vulnerabilities: