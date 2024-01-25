Awkward Silence After Joe Biden Drops Creepy One-Liner in Wisconsin (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Thursday traveled to Superior, Wisconsin to deliver remarks on his “Investing in America and Infrastructure Law.”

He lumbered down the smaller staircase and answered no questions as he arrived at Duluth International Airport.

WATCH:

Biden descends the short stairs after landing in Duluth, Minnesota. He took no questions. pic.twitter.com/qI5wZ2wdKD — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 25, 2024

Biden delivered remarks at Earth Rider Brewery in Superior. He announced $5 billion in federal money to upgrade the bridge at the tip of Lake Superior and other projects.

As usual, Joe Biden’s speech was full of lies, gaffes and angry outbursts.

“Employment has been below 4% for the longest stretch in 50 years!” Biden falsely claimed. He also bragged about creating “169 new jobs in Wisconsin” during his presidency.

Biden continued, “We still brought the deficit down by $7 billion.”

Another brazen lie.

At one point there was an awkward silence after Joe Biden thanked the person who introduced him and gushed over his wife.

“Tim, thank your for that introduction. I got to meet his twins and his wife, and no wonder he’s here…” Biden said to awkward silence.

WATCH:

BIDEN: "I got to meet his twins and his wife, and no wonder he's here…" *awkward silence* pic.twitter.com/u9J6sWRSSD — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 25, 2024

After wrapping up his speech, Biden bizarrely stopped to listen to a barrel of beer and then shuffled out of the room.

