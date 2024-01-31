Close Call: Live WWII-era Grenade Discovered Inside Donation Box at Goodwill Store in Wisconsin

An employee at a Goodwill in Wisconsin was spooked after discovering a live WWII-era grenade inside a donation box.

The grenade was discovered at the Truth North Goodwill in Ashland, Wisconsin.

After making the discovery, employees at the Goodwill store placed the grenade between two dumpsters until authorities arrived.

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department’s bomb squad detonated the grenade and was able to identify the grenade as a Japanese WWII-era grenade.

Goodwill stores are a great place to find a good deal on clothes, appliances, books, and more, but in recent years, the thrift store chain has made some bad press.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported a human skull was discovered in a donation box in Arizona.

