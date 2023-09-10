Human Skull Found in Arizona Goodwill Donation Box

A human skull was found in an Arizona Goodwill donation box this week.

Police investigated the unusual donation but determined that the skull was “historic” and not obtained through a crime.

The donation was left at the Goodwill in Goodyear, a suburb of Phoenix, and discovered by staff there on Tuesday.

The staff reported it to the police, per company protocol, and continue cooperating with the police investigation, a spokesperson for Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona told USA Today.

A photo of the skull shows it appears quite old, with upper front teeth and a glass eye in the left socket.

Goodyear Police Department Public Information Officer Lisa Berry told local station KNXV that the skull was found among “other taxidermy items” and never reached the store’s floor.

The Maricopa County Office of the Medical Examiner evaluated the skull and determined it was “historic.”

USA Today reports that the skull has no “forensic significance, meaning there appears to be no associated crime,” according to Berry.

It remains unclear if the skull will be returned to Goodwill or placed on sale.

“Goodwill did do the right thing. Anything suspicious should always be reported,” said Berry.