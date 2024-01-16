Chinese Researchers Engineer Deadly Coronavirus Strain Targeting the Brain and 100% Kill Rate in Mice, Acknowledge Potential Human Spillover Risk

A team of Chinese researchers has successfully developed a mutant strain of the coronavirus with an alarming 100% kill rate in mice, specifically designed to target brain cells, the Daily Mail reported.

The findings, detailed in a contentious study, highlight the pathogen’s enhanced lethality and the potential risk it poses for spillover into human populations.

The preprint study, which was published on the bioRxiv website on January 3, detailed the experiment conducted by these researchers using a variant of the “pangolin coronavirus”. This virus was introduced to a group of mice to study the effects.

“SARS-CoV-2-related pangolin coronavirus GX_P2V(short_3UTR) can cause 100% mortality in human ACE2-transgenic mice, potentially attributable to late-stage brain infection. This underscores a spillover risk of GX_P2V into humans and provides a unique model for understanding the pathogenic mechanisms of SARS-CoV-2-related viruses,” according to the study.

The researchers claimed that two pangolin coronaviruses, named GD/2019 and GX/2017 were identified even before the COVID-19 outbreak. These viruses were isolated and cultured in different years: GD01 in 2020 and GX_P2V in 2017.

The results were alarming, as all the mice that were infected with the live virus died within 7-8 days post-inoculation.

The virus was not only found in the bodies of the mice but had reached critical organs such as the brain, eyes, and lungs.

The researchers noted a rapid weight loss in the infected mice within five days, followed by other symptoms such as sluggishness and white eyes.

In the later stages of the infection, it was observed that the viral load in the lungs had significantly decreased by day 6.

However, the viral RNA loads and viral titers in the brain samples increased substantially by day 6, suggesting that severe brain infection was the primary cause of death.

The researchers have expressed concern over this virus’s potential spillover into humans.

Former National Institutes of Health (NIH) Director Dr. Francis Collins admitted to congressional members that the coronavirus lab leak theory was indeed plausible.

The Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic released a damning report asserting a coordinated effort to downplay the lab-leak hypothesis of COVID-19’s origin and suppression of scientific discourse.

The report implicates none other than Dr. Anthony Fauci, the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID).

Last week, during Fauci’s two-day depositions, GOP Rep. Brad Wenstrup of Ohio, the panel’s chairman, said Fauci “testified that the lab leak hypothesis — which was often suppressed — was, in fact, not a conspiracy theory,” Wenstrup said. The lab leak theory claims that the coronavirus was released from the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China, and not from natural sources, as Fauci initially claimed.

The release noted that the admission came “nearly four years after prompting the publication of the now infamous ‘Proximal Origin’ paper that attempted to vilify and disprove the lab leak hypothesis.” The release also said Fauci, who denied trying to pressure the CIA on the lab-leak theory, “played semantics with the definition of a ‘lab-leak.’”

Boston Researchers Develop COVID Strain

Meanwhile, in 2022, at Boston University, scientists created a new deadly COVID strain with an 80% death rate compared to the approximately 1% rate of COVID-19.

What is more shocking is that those experiments at Boston University were not done in its high containment Biosafety Level-4 facility, but used a lower Safety Level-3 protocol, enormously increasing the risk for human infection and transmission.