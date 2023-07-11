BREAKING: Select Subcommittee on the COVID Pandemic Releases Explosive Report on COVID-19 Lab Leak Hypothesis – Reveals Coordinated Effort, Led by Dr. Fauci, to Suppress COVID-19 Lab-Leak Theory

The Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic released a damning report Tuesday asserting a coordinated effort to downplay the lab-leak hypothesis of COVID-19’s origin and suppression of scientific discourse.

The report implicates none other than Dr. Anthony Fauci, the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID).

Previous evidence uncovered by the Select Subcommittee directly revealed that Dr. Fauci prompted the drafting, publication, and critical reception of the infamous “The Proximal Origin of SARS-CoV-2” (“Proximal Origins”) to disprove the lab leak theory in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Below are some of the takeaways from the Select Subcommittee:

In an email in February 2020, co-author Kristian G. Andersen confirmed that their primary goal of drafting the “Proximal Origin” was debunking the lab-leak hypothesis.

“Our main work…has been focused on trying to disprove any type of lab theory…”

In another email, Anderson sent an email to Clare Thomas stating, “…none of this helps refute a lab origin…”

Former NIH director and co-author Dr. Robert Rambaut has admitted in a private Slack channel with the other authors of the Nature Medicine article that “Proximal Origin” is an attempt to protect communist China.

Select Subcommittee wrote, “Dr. Rambaut expresses concern about China being accused of an accidental release of COVID and suggests the group should deny any evidence of a specifically engineered virus.”

Rambaut wrote, “Given the sh-t show that would happen if anyone serious accused the Chinese of even accidental release, my feeling is we should say that given there is no evidence of a specifically engineered virus, we cannot possibly distinguish between natural evolution and escape so we are content with ascribing it to natural processes.”

Dr. Andersen responded to Dr. Rambaut’s message by saying, “Yup, I totally agree that that’s a very reasonable conclusion. Although I hate when politics is injected into science – but its impossible not to, especially given the circumstances.”

Immediately following the phone call on February 1, 2020, Dr. Ron Fouchier expressed concern in an email that the ongoing controversy over the lab leak would “do unnecessary harm to science in general and science in China in particular.”

According to the Subcommittee, the co-authors of “Proximal Origin” were so ‘comfortable’ about the NIH’s inappropriate engagement that they came up with the nickname “Bethesda Boys” to refer to Drs. Fauci and Collins.

“He’s sent it to the Bethesda boys… I suspect Bethesda will be sending it round already?”

The Select Subcommittee asserted that the co-authors manipulated the data so that Fauci’s vision could be realized and the paper could be published in Nature Medicine.

Read all drafts here and below:

“Proximal Origin co-authors — aided by Drs. Fauci & Collins — successfully vilified the lab-leak theory during the height of the pandemic. Americans deserve to know why this happened & who was involved so we can prevent future suppression of scientific discourse,” the Select Subcommittee wrote.

Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic Chairman Brad Wenstrup (R-Ohio)held a hearing titled “Investigating the Proximal Origin of a Cover-Up” on Tuesday to examine the potential conflicts of interest and suppression of scientific discourse by the National Institutes of Health.

Below is Rep. Wenstrup’s opening message on today’s hearing:

COVID-19’s origins require a thorough and comprehensive investigation — not a snap judgment based on questionable motives. Chairman @RepBradWenstrup opens today’s hearing with a clear message for the authors of “Proximal Origin:” 🚨Assumptions are not science🚨 pic.twitter.com/mkW5QvBZfI — Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic (@COVIDSelect) July 11, 2023

Read the full report on the Coronavirus Pandemic here and below: