California Prostitute Arrested for Livestreaming Herself Stabbing Her Mother to Death on Facebook

A California prostitute has been arrested after livestreaming herself stabbing her mother to death on Facebook.

Tonantzyn Oris Beltran, 28, allegedly committed the brutal murder of her mother, Olivia Lucia Beltran Pacheco, 55, on Monday.

Pacheco was a translator and immigration rights activist.

UPDATE: Olivia Beltran, 55, remembered as community activist who worked as translator & immigration-rights activist. She was stabbed to death by her daughter Tonantzyn Oris Beltran, 28, who broadcast it on @facebook Live, per @SanRafaelPolice. @JoeyHorta @KTVU reports pic.twitter.com/xNE7nWDMP2 — Henry K. Lee (@henrykleeKTVU) January 10, 2024

The stabbing took place hours after the mother and daughter had gone to a Santa Rosa police station to retrieve Beltran’s car, which had been impounded on Sunday.

As they picked up the car, Beltran was holding a knife inside the police station and filming her mother speaking to an officer. Nobody appeared to notice that she was holding a weapon.

After retrieving the vehicle, Beltran posted a chilling video on TikTok captioned, “She is everything,” with her hand on her mother’s face as they discussed abuse she suffered as a child.

Beltran tells her mother, “You have no idea what’s waiting for you.”

Hours later, the San Rafael police were called to the mother’s home over reports of a fight.

The Press Democrat reports:

Upon arriving, officers were directed to an apartment’s rear balcony. There, “they saw Beltran on a balcony holding a knife in her hand, standing next to a stabbed female victim, and her clothes soaked in blood,” said the statement. “Beltran was not readily responsive to officers’ commands and directions.” The woman, later identified by the Marin County coroner as 55-year-old Olivia Lucia Beltran Pacheco, was pronounced dead a short time after being transported to a hospital. While police were confronting Beltran from the balcony, another team of officers forced entry through the front door of the apartment and took her into custody, the report said.

The San Rafael Police Department wrote in a press release, “Hospital staff made every effort to save the victim’s life but were unable to overcome the extensive life-threatening injuries. An hour and a half later, the victim was pronounced deceased.”

While investigating the murder, police discovered that the stabbing had been broadcast on Facebook Live by Beltran.

“During the investigation, it was learned that this incident had been broadcast by Beltran via Facebook Live,” the San Rafael Police Department said. “Detectives worked with Meta/Facebook and had the video taken down. Initial calls of the incident came from both witnesses at the scene and those who viewed the Facebook Live video.”

The video has since been taken down.

Beltran is currently being held in Marin County jail without bail. She is scheduled to be arraigned on February 2.