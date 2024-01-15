Here We Go… CNN Already Talking About Possible “Surprise” Results in Tonight’s Iowa Caucus (VIDEO)

Iowa Republican Strategist David Kochel went on with CNN this frigid Monday morning to discuss the Republican Caucus being held tonight in Iowa.

Kochel, the former chief strategist from the Jeb Bush campaign, told CNN there may be a “surprise” in the works tonight in Iowa.

CNN Host: I know I keep saying that there’s not so much suspense with Trump, but I have to say it does feel like, well, who knows? Maybe we are in for something of a surprise.

David Kochel: It's not just cold, though. We talked about this last week. This is painful. This is dangerous. In rural counties where they don't get ploughed as quickly. You go in the ditch, your car is not coming out, your battery might be dead. This is really different. So I think we'll see something a little bit lower than we saw before, which might produce a surprise, which is kind of what Iowa is famous for anyway, so we'll see if that works.

Via The Storm Has Arrived.

