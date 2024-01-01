Prayers for Melania and Her Mother: President Trump Confirms Melania Trump’s 78-Year-Old Mother Amalija Is Very Ill

by

Prayers for Melania Trump.
Melania Trump was conspicuously absent this year from much of the Trump family’s Christmas celebrations.

Now we know why.
President Trump last night told the Mar-a-Lago crowd that Melania’s mother has been very ill.

Melania’s mother Amalija, 78, is very ill.

The Daily Mail reported:

Former President Donald Trump confirmed Melania’s mother Amalija Knavs, 78, is ‘very ill’ and the situation has been ‘tough’ for their family as the former first lady skipped New Year’s Eve celebrations.

He told an adoring crowd at a New Year’s Eve party at his Mar-a-Lago estate that Melania was absent because she is currently at her mother’s side at a nearby hospital.

‘Hopefully she’ll be recovering,’ the former president said after mentioning he had just gotten off the phone with Melania who is at a Miami hospital with her sick mother.`

‘It’s a tough one, a very tough one,’ Trump continued, saying Melania ‘sends her love’ to all the people gathered in Palm Beach, Florida.

‘She knows about 95 percent of the people in this room,’ he said, prompting cheers from the partygoers according to a video captured by one participant and posted to X.

The New Year’s Eve celebration included entertainment by Vanilla Ice, who performed his greatest hits on stage while Trump stood motionless behind his chair in the middle of the ballroom.

This will sadden the Trump haters who took joy in the fact that Melania was not included in the family Christmas photo this year.

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.