Prayers for Melania and Her Mother: President Trump Confirms Melania Trump’s 78-Year-Old Mother Amalija Is Very Ill

Prayers for Melania Trump.

Melania Trump was conspicuously absent this year from much of the Trump family’s Christmas celebrations.

Now we know why.

President Trump last night told the Mar-a-Lago crowd that Melania’s mother has been very ill.

Melania spent New Year’s Eve in the hospital with her mother, who is still very ill according to President Trump here. I am praying for Amalija Knavs, Melania Trump, and their entire family! pic.twitter.com/ZWa8XfJXpd — FLOTUS Report (@MELANIAJTRUMP) January 1, 2024

Melania’s mother Amalija, 78, is very ill.

Praying for Melania’s mother and their entire family during this time pic.twitter.com/SV2bH1Bwii — FLOTUS Report (@MELANIAJTRUMP) December 27, 2023

The Daily Mail reported:

Former President Donald Trump confirmed Melania’s mother Amalija Knavs, 78, is ‘very ill’ and the situation has been ‘tough’ for their family as the former first lady skipped New Year’s Eve celebrations. He told an adoring crowd at a New Year’s Eve party at his Mar-a-Lago estate that Melania was absent because she is currently at her mother’s side at a nearby hospital. ‘Hopefully she’ll be recovering,’ the former president said after mentioning he had just gotten off the phone with Melania who is at a Miami hospital with her sick mother.` ‘It’s a tough one, a very tough one,’ Trump continued, saying Melania ‘sends her love’ to all the people gathered in Palm Beach, Florida. ‘She knows about 95 percent of the people in this room,’ he said, prompting cheers from the partygoers according to a video captured by one participant and posted to X. The New Year’s Eve celebration included entertainment by Vanilla Ice, who performed his greatest hits on stage while Trump stood motionless behind his chair in the middle of the ballroom.

This will sadden the Trump haters who took joy in the fact that Melania was not included in the family Christmas photo this year.

Praying for Melania’s mother and their entire family during this time pic.twitter.com/SV2bH1Bwii — FLOTUS Report (@MELANIAJTRUMP) December 27, 2023