BREAKING: Houthi Missile Hits a US-Owned Cargo Ship in the Red Sea

Four days after the USW and UK first air-raided the Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen, the capability of the group appears to remain untouched, as the missile strikes on ships on the Red Sea have not stopped.

It now arises that a missile hit a US cargo ship in the vicinity of the Yemeni port of Aden.

Reuters reported:

“Houthi forces in Yemen struck the U.S.-owned and operated container ship M/V Gibraltar Eagle with an anti-ship ballistic missile, U.S Central Command said on Monday, although there were no reports of injuries or significant damage.”

Houthis control vast stretches of land on Yemen’s Red Sea coast. The group has attacked commercial ships in the area, saying they are linked to Israel or else bound for Israeli ports.

U.S. and British forces responded with dozens of air and sea strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen, but that hasn’t stopped them.

“Earlier in the day British Maritime Security firm Ambrey said that a Marshall Islands-flagged, U.S.-owned bulk carrier was reportedly struck by a missile while transiting near Yemen’s port of Aden.”

It had been reported earlier that a ship ‘was hit from above’ by a ballistic missile while sailing 95 nautical miles southeast of Aden.

The impact caused a fire in a hold, but the reports state that the bulker remained seaworthy and suffered no injuries on board.

“Later on Monday an explosion was heard near Yemen’s Hodeidah airport, residents reported. Hodeidah is some distance from Aden, however, and it was not immediately clear what had caused the blast.”

The Houthis have vowed to continue attacks in the Red Sea and are aiming at military targets, too, including an American destroyer.

“The U.S. military said on Sunday a U.S. fighter jet shot down an anti-ship cruise missile that the Houthis fired towards the USS Laboon in the southern Red Sea.”

