BREAKING: US and UK Attack Iran-Backed Houthi Positions in Yemen

by

UPDATE:

US and British warplanes attack Houthi targets in Yemen.

Explosions in Sanaa, Saada, Hodeidah, Zabid, and Dhamar.

* * * * * * * * * *
Previously…
It’s war. The US and Britain are expected to conduct air strikes on military positions belonging to the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen ‘within hours’, the political editor for the Times newspaper reported on Thursday.

Reuters reported:

“British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Downing Street office did not respond to a request from Reuters for comment, while the U.S. typically does not comment on potential future military operations.

“The Houthis need to stop these attacks … they will bear the consequences for any failure to do so,” White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said on Thursday.

Sunak briefed his cabinet of ministers on the imminent military intervention earlier on Thursday, the Times report said.”

Britain’s Labour Party head, Keir Starmer, and the speaker of the House of Commons, had also been briefed by the government.

This comes after Yemen’s Iranian-backed Houthi militants greatly stepped up attacks on commercial vessels, launching their largest drone and missile attack in retaliation over the Israel-Gaza war.

Various shipping lines have suspended operations, instead taking the longer journey around Africa.

“The U.S. military said the Houthis earlier on Thursday had staged their 27th attack on shipping since Nov. 19, firing an anti-ship ballistic missile into international shipping lanes in the Gulf of Aden.

Earlier this week, U.S. and British naval forces shot down drones and missiles fired by the Houthis toward the southern Red Sea.

The Houthis, who seized much of Yemen in a civil war, have vowed to attack ships linked to Israel or bound for Israeli ports. However, many of the targeted ships have had no links to Israel.”

Already

Already the military action is causing controversy in Parliament, as it will only be discussed on Monday, since PM Sunak won’t recall it.

 

Photo of author
Paul Serran

You can email Paul Serran here, and read more of Paul Serran's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.