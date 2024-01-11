BREAKING: US and UK Attack Iran-Backed Houthi Positions in Yemen

UPDATE:

US and British warplanes attack Houthi targets in Yemen. Explosions in Sanaa, Saada, Hodeidah, Zabid, and Dhamar.

JUST IN – US and British warplanes attack Houthi targets in Yemen.

Previously…

It’s war. The US and Britain are expected to conduct air strikes on military positions belonging to the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen ‘within hours’, the political editor for the Times newspaper reported on Thursday.

Reuters reported:

“British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Downing Street office did not respond to a request from Reuters for comment, while the U.S. typically does not comment on potential future military operations.

“The Houthis need to stop these attacks … they will bear the consequences for any failure to do so,” White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said on Thursday.

Sunak briefed his cabinet of ministers on the imminent military intervention earlier on Thursday, the Times report said.”

Britain expected to join US in carrying airstrikes on Houthi military positions in Yemen **tonight** Rishi Sunak briefed Cabinet on imminent military intervention this evening Sir Keir Starmer, Labour leader, and Sir Lindsay Hoyle, the Commons Speaker, have also been briefed

Britain’s Labour Party head, Keir Starmer, and the speaker of the House of Commons, had also been briefed by the government.

This comes after Yemen’s Iranian-backed Houthi militants greatly stepped up attacks on commercial vessels, launching their largest drone and missile attack in retaliation over the Israel-Gaza war.

BREAKING: Joe Biden, the US President, is expected to make a statement tonight in the wake of military strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen The strikes are expected shortly

Various shipping lines have suspended operations, instead taking the longer journey around Africa.

“The U.S. military said the Houthis earlier on Thursday had staged their 27th attack on shipping since Nov. 19, firing an anti-ship ballistic missile into international shipping lanes in the Gulf of Aden.

Earlier this week, U.S. and British naval forces shot down drones and missiles fired by the Houthis toward the southern Red Sea.

The Houthis, who seized much of Yemen in a civil war, have vowed to attack ships linked to Israel or bound for Israeli ports. However, many of the targeted ships have had no links to Israel.”

Already

BREAKING: Rishi Sunak WILL NOT recall Parliament tomorrow to discuss the British military intervention against Houthi positions in Yemen, which is expected to take place tonight It means that there will be no debate or discussion in Parliament until Monday

Already the military action is causing controversy in Parliament, as it will only be discussed on Monday, since PM Sunak won’t recall it.