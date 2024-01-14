Breaking: Georgia State Senators Introduce Legislation to REMOVE Dirty Brad Raffensperger from State Election Board and Open Up Investigations Into His Alleged Violations

Georgia State Senators introduced a bill to remove Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger from the State Election Board, and grant the board authority to investigate him and his office for election law violations.

BREAKING: Georgia State Senators have introduced a bill to REMOVE corrupt Secretary of State Brad Raffesperger from the State Election Board, and grant the board authority to investigate him for election law violations Sponsors of the bill include Majority Leader Steve Gooch,… pic.twitter.com/d291ycRsTU — George (@BehizyTweets) January 13, 2024

Sponsors of the bill include Majority Leader Steve Gooch, Senator Greg Dolezal and others

This situation started when Raffensperger failed to investigate the 2020 election fraud discovered by citizen election integrity advocate Joseph Rossi. “These initial findings and an inability to obtain explanations from Raffensperger’s office led Rossi to provide the evidence to Governor Brian Kemp’s office which performed its own independent analysis and then issued a written finding saying that Rossi’s results were factual.” Per

In other words, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger worked to cover up 2020 election fraud instead of doing something about it.

Following receipt of a referral from Acting State Election Board Chairman Matthew Mashburn, The Georgia Senate has sponsored SB 358 which would confirm the State Election Board’s power and authority to investigate the Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, remove him as a member of the SEB, and order him to cooperate in such investigation(s). Mashburn sent the referral to on Thursday of this week. The referral letter appears below. This process comes after testimony at the last State Election Board meeting by citizen election integrity advocate Joseph Rossi and others, describing errors found in 2020 election reporting tied to Raffensperger’s office. These initial findings and an inability to obtain explanations from Raffensperger’s office, led Rossi to provide the evidence to Gov. Brian Kemp’s office which performed its own independent analysis and then issued a written finding saying that Rossi’s results were factual. During the December 19th SEB testimony, Rossi also reported that since the time of Kemp’s report in last 2021, investigators, assistant AG Charlene McGowan (who now works in Rannfesperger’s office) , and even certain members of the State Election Board appeared to have attempted to block investigations or divert attention from the mounting stack of evidence.

Here is a copy of the legislation.

The Gateway Pundit has recently highlighted Raffensperger’s curious actions as the Georgia Republican Secretary of State.

