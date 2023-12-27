THIS IS BIG: Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger Refuses to Testify Under Oath About Security of State’s Dominion Voting Machines

As The Gateway Pundit reported earlier this year – the Federal District Court for the Northern District of Georgia unsealed the 96-page Halderman Report in June 2023- the Security Analysis of Georgia’s ImageCast X Ballot Marking Devices.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger was hiding this report from the public for two years.

University of Michigan Professor of Computer Science and Engineering J. Halderman and Security Researcher and Assistant Professor at Auburn University Drew Sringall collaborated on the report where they discovered many exploitable vulnerabilities in the Dominion Voting Systems’ ImageCast X system.

Far-left Georgia Judge Amy Totenberg sealed and covered up the results of the investigation on Dominion voting machines in Georgia and sat on the report for two years until its release last summer.

The report confirms that votes can be altered in the Dominion voting machines. In fact, the report reveals that the Dominion software is vulnerable and can be hacked.

Trump-hating Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger hid this information from the public until June 2023.

Here is a copy of the Halderman Report released in June.

Halderman Report on Georgi… by Jim Hoft

Professor Halderman wrote about his findings in a blog post after the report’s release.

Back in September 2020, the Court granted the Curling Plaintiffs access to one of Georgia’s touchscreen ballot marking devices (BMDs) so that they could assess its security. Drew and I extensively tested the machine, and we discovered vulnerabilities in nearly every part of the system that is exposed to potential attackers. The most critical problem we found is an arbitrary-code-execution vulnerability that can be exploited to spread malware from a county’s central election management system (EMS) to every BMD in the jurisdiction. This makes it possible to attack the BMDs at scale, over a wide area, without needing physical access to any of them. Our report explains how attackers could exploit the flaws we found to change votes or potentially even affect election outcomes in Georgia, including how they could defeat the technical and procedural protections the state has in place. While we are not aware of any evidence that the vulnerabilities have been exploited to change votes in past elections, without more precautions and mitigations, there is a serious risk that they will be exploited in the future.

Professor Halderman also tweeted out that Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger will not install Dominion’s security patches before the 2024 election.

“The known breaches in Georgia would be sufficient to uncover and exploit every vulnerability we found—and likely others we missed. Yet MITRE’s risk assessment assumes that Georgia perfectly protects the equipment from illicit access across all of its 159 counties. “Astonishingly, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who has been aware of our findings for two years, just announced that the state will not get around to installing Dominion’s security patches until after the 2024 Presidential election.”

Astonishingly, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who has been aware of our findings for two years, just announced that the state will not get around to installing Dominion’s security patches until after the 2024 Presidential election. https://t.co/bnPXoP6Xc2 — J. Alex Halderman (@jhalderm) June 14, 2023

This was taken from a recent Raffensperger statement:

The office also announced that there will be pilots of the recently Election Assistance Commission-certified version of Democracy Suite, 5.17, in 2023. This software has not been deployed in any election in any jurisdiction as of yet. The pilots will examine its full functionality in a real-world setting. Also, in reviewing the processes it will require an update of the nearly 45,000 pieces of voting equipment, along with the subsequent acceptance testing. This process will take tens of thousands of manhours. Therefore, the statewide move to 5.17 will occur following the 2024 election cycle. This will allow the state and counties to focus on executing municipal elections and running the Presidential cycle. It also allows the state to put together a thoughtful, thorough plan to roll out the latest software.

Raffensperger, a vocal Never-Trumper, has been aware of the investigators’ findings for two years!

That means Raffensperger, as Georgia’s Secretary of State, ran the vulnerable machines during his reelection in 2022!

What is up with Brad Raffensperger?

Now, Secretary Raffensperger refuses to testify before the court in January regarding the state’s voting machines.

Georgia’s Secretary of State refuses to testify in court about his own voting machines! https://t.co/abZenz7tjk — Emerald Robinson ✝️ (@EmeraldRobinson) December 27, 2023

The James Magazine Online reported: