BREAKING: Chris Christie Caught on Hot Mic TRASHING DeSantis, Nikki Haley Ahead of Dropout Announcement: “She’s Gonna Get Smoked!” (AUDIO)

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie is reportedly going to make an announcement he is dropping out of the 2024 presidential race on Wednesday evening.

According to journalist Mark Halperin, Chris Christie will make the announcement Wednesday at 5 pm ET in New Hampshire just days before the Republican Iowa presidential Caucuses.

“Two sources he will NOT make an endorsement today,” Mark Halperin said on Substack.

While waiting for Chris Christie to make his announcement, he was caught on a hot mic trashing Nikki Haley!

“She spent $68 million so far. She’s on tv… $59 million for DeSantis and 12 for us,” Christie said on a hot mic.

“She’s gonna get smoked,” Christie said of Haley. “You and I both know it, she’s not up to this.”

Chris Christie also said DeSantis is petrified.

Meanwhile, Chris Christie reportedly dropped out of the presidential race to give Nikki Haley a boost.

Update: Chris Christie officially dropped out of the 2024 presidential race Wednesday evening.

He trashed Trump on his way out.

Chris Christie is right!

Nikki Haley is going to get smoked by Trump.

President Trump is beating former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley by 29 points in her own state.

The devastating news for Haley came in an Emerson College poll released last week. The pollsters found that Trump leads Haley 54 percent to 25 percent in the state.