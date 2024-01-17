BREAKING: ‘True Timeline” Documentarians Release New ‘Ray Epps Files’ Short Film on Open.Ink

TWO-TIERED JUSTICE IS NO JUSTICE!

J6 Operative Ray Epps was sentenced last week to NO JAIL TIME!

Ray Epps, the only January 6 protester who actually directed people into the US Capitol, has been officially sentenced to one year of probation, $500 restitution, and 100 hours of community service.

Epps did not have to show up for court – he called in via Zoom.

The Biden regime refused to charge Epps with hurling a sign at police when 8 others are rotting in prison today for just touching the sign.

Ray Epps steered it towards the police and hurled it at them. He is free today.

Our government is broken.

Patty McMurray at 100 Percent Fed Up discovered the video months ago.

In this damning video, Ray Epps is filmed hoisting the massive Trump sign with several other Trump supporters. Epps was likely leading the efforts as he led the crowd when they breached not just the first set of barriers to the US Capitol but also the second set of barriers to the US Capitol that day. (another crime)

In the video, you can see Ray Epps near the corner of the sign.

The protesters walk it over to where the police are standing outside the US Capitol.

This was captured on video. Patty McMurray discovered this clip.

In January 2022, The Gateway Pundit posted an additional video of Ray Epps hurling the sign at police.

Please Note: No police officers were hurt during the incident.

This was posted by FreeStateWill.



* * * * * * * * * *

Today several men are sitting in prison for touching the sign that passed over their heads that Ray Epps was hurling at police.

As Kelly Wilde reported earlier – Anyone who touched the sign —“an enormous battering ram,” according to prosecutors— was denied bond and subject to lengthy prison sentences – except Ray Epps:

On Tuesday night Catherine Engelbrecht at Open.Ink released the Ray Epps Files.

This comes after Open.Ink released its J6 A True Timeline documentary two weeks ago.

Watch it now on Open.Ink.