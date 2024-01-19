BREAKING: Alec Baldwin Indicted by Grand Jury in Fatal ‘Rust’ Shooting – Faces Up to 18 Months in Prison

Alec Baldwin was indicted by a grand jury on charges of involuntary manslaughter in the fatal ‘Rust’ shooting.

If convicted, he faces up to 18 months in prison.

“We look forward to our day in court,” said Baldwin’s attorneys, Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro, in a statement on Friday, according to Variety.

Recall that last April, criminal charges against Alec Baldwin were dropped in New Mexico.

Last year, Alec Baldwin was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter for the shooting death of Halyna Hutchins.



Halyna Hutchins

Baldwin shot and killed 42-year-old Halyna Hutchins and injured 48-year-old Joel Souza on the movie set of ‘Rust’ in Santa Fe, New Mexico in October 2021.

Prosecutors requested a second analysis of the gun Alec Baldwin used.

Firearms expert Lucien Haag concluded the gun Alec Baldwin used on set had not been modified.

“Although Alec Baldwin repeatedly denies pulling the trigger, given the tests, findings and observations reported here, the trigger had to be pulled or depressed sufficiently to release the fully cocked or retracted hammer of the evidence revolver,” firearms expert Lucien Haag wrote.

“From an examination of the fired cartridge case and the operationally restored evidence revolver, this fatal incident was the consequence of the hammer being manually retracted to its fully rearward and cocked position followed, at some point, by the pull or rearward depression of the trigger,” Haag wrote.