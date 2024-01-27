“Bloody Blinken”: Hamas Supporters Hold Campout Protest at Home of Secretary of State Antony Blinken

The Communist-Islamist alliance supporting Hamas is ratcheting up pressure on the Biden administration this weekend with a campout protest in front of the Arlington, Virginia home of Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The protesters are calling for a ceasefire to stop Israel from defeating Hamas in the war started on October 7 with Hamas’ blood orgy jihad attack on Israel on October 7 in which Palestinians from Gaza killed 1,200 Israelis and kidnapped over 200. Several Americans were also killed or kidnapped in the jihad attack by Hamas.


Screen image via John Rogers/WJLA-TV, X Twitter.

Protesters waving Palestinian flags set up tents right next to and across from Blinken’s home on the shoulders of a two lane road Friday afternoon. Some protesters stood directly in front of Blinken’s home, chanting “bloody Blinken” over a bullhorn. The protesters also drew chalk slogans on the street. When nighttime fell the slogan “Bloody Blinken” was projected on the gate to the driveway of Blinken’s home. One protest sign had the message “Occupy Blinken’s House.”

The protest is scheduled to last “Indefinitely” according to one of the protesters, but at least through the weekend. It is not clear if Blinken is home.

Videos:

“Anarchists and Pro Palestine protesters are occupying the spaces near US Sec of State Antony Blinken’s home. More and more tents are being set up, and they say they’re making sure he will get no peace for as long as they can camp there.”

Police responded with helicopter patrols:

Local media report by WJLA-TV:

The protest at Blinken’s home comes as Blinken, who is Jewish, marked Holocaust Remembrance Day on Saturday with a statement:

