Bill Clinton’s Office Responds to Report Former Prez to be Named “Doe 36” in Epstein Document Dump

Bill Clinton’s office responded to reports the former president will be named in the Jeffrey Epstein court documents set to be unsealed this coming week.

“Hundreds of sealed court filings pertaining to the late sex-offender Jeffrey Epstein are set to be made public this week, and several prominent names — including Britain’s Prince Andrew and former President Bill Clinton — are expected to appear in the documents.” ABC News reported.

According to ABC News, Bill Clinton is named as “Doe 36” in “more than fifty redacted filings.”

“Former President Clinton, who ABC News has learned is identified as “Doe 36,” is mentioned in more than fifty of the redacted filings, according to court records. Several of those sealed or redacted entries are focused on an effort by Giuffre’s lawyers in mid-2016, first reported by ABC News, to subpoena the two-term Democratic president for deposition testimony about his relationship with Epstein.” the outlet reported.

“Clinton’s office did not issue a new response to the documents’ unsealing and directed the Washington Examiner back to a 2019 statement regarding his relationship with Epstein from Clinton spokesman Angel Urena.” The Washington Examiner reported.

Per The Examiner:

Clinton’s office also reiterated that “President Clinton has never been accused of any wrongdoing” in relation to Epstein’s crimes and that the former president “did not object to the unsealing.” “President Clinton knows nothing about the terrible crimes Jeffrey Epstein pleaded guilty to in Florida some years ago, or those with which he has been recently charged in New York. In 2002 and 2003, President Clinton took a total of four trips on Jeffrey Epstein’s airplane: one to Europe, one to Asia, and two to Africa, which included stops in connection with the work of the Clinton Foundation,” Urena wrote at the time. “Staff, supporters of the Foundation, and his Secret Service detail traveled on every leg of every trip. He had one meeting with Epstein in his Harlem office in 2002, and around the same time made one brief visit to Epstein’s New York apartment with a staff member and his security detail.”

Here’s the backstory:

Bill Clinton was good friends with Epstein and traveled on his private jet dubbed ‘Lolita Express’ over two dozen times and according to pilot logs, underage teenagers were on the flights with Clinton.



Bill Clinton with Epstein pimp Ghislaine Maxwell

Last month, it was reported that dozens of Jeffrey Epstein’s high-profile associates are in for a New Year’s surprise as they may be named in court documents set to be released in the first days of 2024.

Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz, who previously called for all material related to him to be made public, was the only John Doe identified by name before ABC’s report on Bill Clinton.

Judge Loretta Preska, however, stayed her order, which gives attorneys representing the “Does” time to convince the court to keep names under seal, so it is unclear if the public will ever see the full Epstein client list.

A witness alleged she saw Bill Clinton and “2 young girls” on Epstein’s pedophile island in the Caribbean; however, Clinton’s spokesman denied the claims.

In July 2022, Gateway Pundit lawyers Marc Randazza and Jay Wolman of the Randazza Legal Group, along with GP General Counsel John Burns, filed a motion to intervene in the Guiffre v. Maxwell case in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

As a media intervenor, TGP requested the Court to unseal all records identifying Epstein’s Sex Clients.

You can read a copy of TGP’s brief below.

In August 2022, the federal judge overseeing the case denied Gateway Pundit’s efforts to unseal the documents.

HOWEVER, Gateway Pundit filed an appeal to the federal Second Circuit Court of Appeals, demanding that GP and the public be allowed to access the Epstein Sex Client list.

** See HERE for GP’s Opening Appellate Brief.

On February 27, 2023, a “John Doe” interested party (a person whose identity had been sealed by the court because of their affiliation with Epstein) filed a Brief opposing Gateway Pundit’s appeal and asking the Court of Appeals to deny the brief.

In August 2019, Jeffrey Epstein was found hanging in his cell from his bunk bed with a prison bedsheet wrapped around his head.

Epstein, who is 6 feet tall, reportedly secured the bedsheet to the top bunk bed and wrapped the sheet around his neck.