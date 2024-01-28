A barbaric YouTuber with 20,000 followers has been arrested in Pennsylvania for torturing and killing animals on her live streams — while singing creepy songs about their painful deaths.

Anigar Monsee, 28, would allow viewers to pay her to request certain animals that they wanted to see her torture and “cook” while scantily clad.

Animals tortured by the wannabe influencer include a chicken, a pigeon, a rabbit, and frogs.

Monsee was caught after a viewer alerted PETA, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, who contacted the Upper Darby Police.

Upper Darby Police Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt said PETA contacted them on Friday, and a criminal complaint was filed.

“It’s just barbaric. It’s inhumane that someone could do that,” Bernhardt said, according to a report from The Daily Times. “She’s going to answer to all four of the incidents. Detectives looked into it and charged her. Hopefully it will send a message that this is cruelty.”

Bernhardt added that the most disturbing part is “the fact that you are soliciting and people are encouraging this.”

The report explained:

A video called “Cooking lucky” posted live this past Friday shows the woman alongside a live chicken in a sink. The woman repeatedly commented on the number of viewers and likes, and solicited more, before she harmed the animal. At 9:56, and for roughly the next 10 minutes, she aggressively handles the clearly terrified animal, plucking feathers from the bird’s neck, and hacked repeatedly at the struggling bird’s throat with knives while the animal attempted to escape. At one point the bird jumps out of the sink, the woman then climbs onto the counter and pins it with her feet before sawing at the bird’s neck in a slow back and forth motion. She continued carving at the animal’s neck for more than two minutes, until the screen went black. A September video titled “cook with Ani (coking frogs and fufu)” shows the woman with three frogs. Just over one minute into that video she began to carve open the first animal’s stomach, with the animal still alive, as she slowly pulled out the frog’s organs. She is heard saying that he’s still alive and joking that he’s “dancing.” She proceeded to do the same to the other two conscious animals, in the same agonizing and prolonged manner while singing a song; “Happy death day” (to the tune of “Happy Birthday”) to the third animal.

In August, Monsee filmed herself torturing a pigeon while making sexual references. She stroked the bird with a knife before plucking its feathers while still alive, running its head under scalding hot water, then slowly sawing its head off with a dull blade.

In another video, she tortured live rabbits.

Monsee is currently being held at Delaware County prison on a $200,000 bond, which she has been unable to post.

The twisted YouTuber’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for February 5.