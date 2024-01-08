Appeals Court Blocks California Law Banning Firearms in Public Places

Last month a federal judge temporarily blocked a newly signed California law that banned people from carrying firearms in virtually all public places.

“The law signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom in September was set to take effect Jan. 1. It would have prohibited people from carrying concealed guns in 26 places including public parks and playgrounds, churches, banks and zoos. The ban would apply whether the person has a permit to carry a concealed weapon or not. One exception would be for privately owned businesses that put up signs saying people are allowed to bring guns on their premises.” AP reported last month.

US District Judge Cormac Carney of the Central District of California, a Bush appointee, granted the ban and issued a scathing statement.

Judge Carney called the law, which was signed by California’s Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom, a “sweeping, repugnant to the Second Amendment, and openly defiant of the Supreme Court.”

On Saturday an appeals court again blocked the law from taking effect.

“A 9th Circuit Court of Appeals panel dissolved a temporary hold on a lower court injunction blocking the law. The hold was issued by a different 9th Circuit panel and had allowed the law to go into effect Jan. 1.” ABC 7 reported.

Newsom’s office blasted the decision from the appeals court and called it a “dangerous decision” that “puts the lives of Californians on the line.”