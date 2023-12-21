JUST IN: Federal Judge Blocks California Law That Bans Carrying Firearms in Nearly All Public Places – Issues Scathing Rebuke

A federal judge on Wednesday temporarily blocked a newly signed California law that banned people from carrying firearms in virtually all public places.

US District Judge Cormac Carney of the Central District of California, a Bush appointee, granted the ban and issued a scathing statement.

Judge Carney called the law, which was signed by California’s Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom, a “sweeping, repugnant to the Second Amendment, and openly defiant of the Supreme Court.”

The law, which would have gone into effect on January 1, banned guns from 26 public places including banks, zoos, churches, and public parks. The law would have prohibited people with concealed carry permits to carry firearms in the banned places.

AP reported: