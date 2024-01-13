Another Stellar Line-Up at Gateway: Beyond the Headlines 1-12-24 — Tom Fitton on Biden’s Email Aliases, Todd Bensman and Taylor Cramer at US Border, Dr. Joseph Varon and Colonel John Mills (Ret) – Will Run on Saturday at Noon ET

Ivory Hecker with Colonel John Mills (Ret.) on Gateway: Beyond the Headlines

Tonight, Texas seizes border land featuring Taylor Cramer, Independent Journalist, and Todd Bensman, Senior Fellow, Center for Immigration Studies

Ivory is joined by independent journalist Elizabeth Lane to discuss weapons sent to Ukraine that are missing and then Colonel John Mills (Ret.) is on the program to discuss the US bombing of Yemen.

Is long COVID the new HIV? Dr. Joseph Varon, FLCCC Founding Member, joins Ivory to discuss.

Tom Fitton, President of Judicial Watch, joins the program to discuss Biden’s email aliases, Biden’s Oval Office donor problems, and the latest Biden nominee that had to be withdrawn.

Finally, Ivory closes the night by looking at the growing German protests and a bullfighting ban overturned in Mexico!

WATCH: (Video will be available at 8 PM Eastern)

 

