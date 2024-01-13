American Imam Threatens: All Jews Will be Killed by Muslims

This article originally appeared on WND.com

Guest by post by Bob Unruh

‘We should retaliate with aggression’

A Muslim imam in Wisconsin has threatened that the eradication of the Jewish people is coming, and it will happen at the hands of Muslims.

“By Allah, all of [the Jews] will be killed by Muslims, they all will be executed by Muslims, they will all be killed,” was the threat from imam Alhajie Jallow, during an October 13, 2023, sermon at the Madinah Community Center in Madison, according to a report from the Middle East Media Research Institute.

The organization monitors reports throughout that region of the world, and offers reports and analysis of what is appearing there.

MEMRI, which posted the video on its site, explained, “Imam Alhajie Jallow said in an October 13, 2023 Friday sermon at the Madinah Community Center in Madison, Wisconsin and posted on the center’s YouTube channel, that the Muslim ‘brothers’ in Gaza are heroes. He said that only Jihad could bring glory and victory to the Muslims, not contracts or agreements, and that every Muslim should be a soldier today.

“Alhajie continued to say that all the Jews will be killed, executed by the Muslims and that this is a divine promise.”

His comments included:

“We neglected the principle of support which is Jihad for the sake of Allah. The only way that we can stop [oppression] is to face the enemy the way they faced us. They face us with aggression, we should retaliate with aggression. Allah said in the Quran: ‘Fight in the path of Allah those who fight against you.’ [They] will fight, they will defend their religion, they will defend their land, not with their tongues, but with their blood.”

“Each one of us should be a soldier today. So I… You know Jihad… They will try everything, but it’s only Jihad that can bring victory. Not contracts, not agreements, not alliances – not all of these things.”

He urged jihad multiple times: “The only thing that can bring glory to this Islamic nation is the Jihad, which is mentioned in the Quran and the hadiths of the Prophet Muhammad. The only thing that can bring honor and glory to this nation is Jihad.”

“Our brothers in Gaza are heroes! By Allah, they are warriors, heroes, they are men, just like the Companions. They do not fear death,” he said.

He accused Jews of being criminal.

“By Allah, all of them will be killed by Muslims. They all will be executed by Muslims. They will all be killed, this is a divine promise that will inevitably be fulfilled. This is a promise from Allah and it is going to happen. They will all be killed. They will all be killed, and on that day, the believers will rejoice in Allah’s victory.”