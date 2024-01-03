Trump-Hating “Comedian” Jimmy Kimmel FLIPS OUT After New York Jets Quarterback Aaron Rodgers Teases that He is on Jeffrey Epstein’s Client List (VIDEO)

As Gateway Pundit readers know, Jim Hoft dropped a bombshell two weeks ago that 177 of Jeffrey Epstein’s high-profile associates are in for a New Year’s surprise as they will be named in court documents. This moment will arrive sometime this week.

While most of the speculation has centered on former President Bill Clinton, who is expected to be named as “Doe 36” in “more than fifty redacted filings, there could be an unexpected name that surfaces as well.

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers went on the Pat McAfee show Tuesday and made stunning news that is sending shockwaves across social media: he suggested that “comedian” Jimmy Kimmel was on Epstein’s list. Yes, the same Kimmel infamous for his vile Trump-bashing rants on his ABC last night show and for getting his a** kicked by Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) in basketball.

“There’s a lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel, are really hoping that doesn’t come out,” Rodgers said.

“I’ll tell you what, if that list comes out, I definitely will be popping some sort of bottle,” he continued.

Was Rodgers trolling, or does he have some inside information about the despicable Trump-hater? We will find out soon.

Kimmel responded by flipping out on X. He angrily denied any contact with Epstein while colorfully insulting Rodgers, calling the quarterback an “assh**le” and “soft-brained wacko.”

He then accused the quarterback of endangering his family and threatened legal action.

X users had a field day with Kimmel’s meltdown, and some made sure to bring up arguably his most infamous moment: dressing up as NBA Hall of Famer Karl Malone in blackface.

The unveiling of the Epstein client list has become one of the most anticipated events in years. Let’s hope the perpetrators on the list are then held accountable for their disgraceful actions.

