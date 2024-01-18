177 Members of Congress Join Ted Cruz and Steve Scalise in Brief to Supreme Court in Support of President Trump’s Right to Be Placed on the Colorado Ballot

177 members of Congress joined Ted Cruz and Steve Scalise in an Amicus Curiae Brief to the US Supreme Court in support of President Donald Trump in the Colorado case to remove Trump from the ballot.

Last month, the Colorado Supreme Court ruled in a 4-3 decision to keep President Trump off the 2024 Primary ballot in the state. The Colorado high court has been the only court to rule this way out of several decided or dismissed in other states.

A week later, the Maine Secretary of State ruled that President Trump was ineligible from her state’s ballot but conceded that the US Supreme Court will likely have to interpret the 14th Amendment and its application.

The US Supreme Court has agreed to hear oral arguments in the case regarding the implementation of the 14th Amendment in this situation. The hearing is set for February 8th.

In a petition for Writ of Certiorari, Trump’s legal team argued the implications of leaving the interpretation of the 14th Amendment to the States, stating:

Vice President Harris, President Biden, and their staffs advocated for, marched with, and provided material support to rioters in the wake of George Floyd’s death in 2020. These rioters stormed the White House, injuring police officers and forcing the President, his family, and his staff to shelter in a bunker. They also killed people, took over government buildings, caused extensive property damage, and sought to establish alternative “governments” in the form of so-called “autonomous zones.” If a state official believes that President Biden or Vice President Harris aided these efforts, he may eliminate President Biden and Vice President Harris from the ballot. And all their past actions can be nullified as “ultra vires.”

The petition went on to cite Congresswoman Maxine Waters saying “If you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and create a crowd and you push back on them.” It then mentions that then-House Whip Steve Scalise was in-fact confronted at a Congressional softball game and shot by the attacker.

Here is a list of the amici, via ALX.

pgae 2



page 3



Note: That not a single member of the Marxist party put their name on this list. They want to tell the country who they can run for president.

Question: Which republican members of Congress REFUSED to sign this brief?