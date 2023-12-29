Whistleblowers Release Evidence US Government Trailed Credentialed Reporter Tayler Hansen for 2 Years with 48 Air Marshalls on 16 Different Flights for Reporting at Jan 6 Protests

Tayler Hansen is an exceptional independent journalist who covers violent protests, the open US border, filthy pornographic porn shows open to children, and current events. His brave and honest reporting should have won him numerous awards over the years. Tayler has reported from several violent protests over the years and placed himself in danger to get out the truth.

Tayler has made appearances on FOX News, including with Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham.

On January 6, 2021, Tayler was reporting at the US Capitol. He attended protests in Washington DC on the 5th.

On January 6, Tayler was in the crowd with the police indiscriminately and, without warning, started firing on the Trump crowd outside of the Capitol. Tayler helped put out a man on fire after he was hit by a projectile fired by police.

Here’s the moment I had to put out a man that was on fire after the USCP bombarded the crowd with explosive munitions. In under 30 seconds, over 4 munitions were thrown into a peaceful crowd. Everything the Media and Establishment is telling you about January 6th is a LIE. pic.twitter.com/zI2rAlRE5K — Tayler Hansen (@TaylerUSA) August 16, 2021

Tayler was also inside the building as a credentialed reporter and was near Ashli Babbitt when Officer Byrd shot her in cold blood without warning.

Tayler wrote for The Gateway Pundit for an extended period of time in 2021.

In January 2021 Tayler wrote his first article for The Gateway Pundit on his experience at the January 6 protests.

In the article Tayler laid out what really happened that day – something completely different than the current media narrative at the time.

From Tayler’s report.

AN INSIDE LOOK: What really happened during the Capitol Siege – Insurrection or Setup? On January 6th, 2021, The United States Capitol was overrun by what the mainstream “media” labeled as “insurrectionists” and “terrorists.” Everyone involved was supposedly motivated to breach federal grounds by President Trump’s “call to action” for supporters to rally in DC ahead of the Presidential Confirmation Vote. Today the public is being told half-truths by biased media corporations to paint an unrealistic dream narrative against Trump and his tens of millions of supporters.

Here is the full, amazing article.

The article has since been mentioned in government reports.

Although he was a credentialed reporter on January 6th, Tayler was concerned about the government overreach following the protests that turned violent.

Tayler has good intuition.

On Friday Tayler sent us evidence that the government was trailing him for two years and on at least 12 flights with 48 different Air Marshalls.

A whistleblower turned this document over to Tayler Hansen recently is shows 12 different flights Tayler took after the January 2021 protests in Washington DC.

Tayler wrote this today on his Twitter account:

As Tayler reported, this government tracking of his air travel alone cost US taxpayers over a hundred thousand dollars.

This is how the government is spending our tax dollars.

Maybe Republicans should start fighting back against horrible government abuse?